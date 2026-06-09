Venus And Jupiter To Dazzle Skies Tonight: Here's Where And How To Watch Rare Celestial Event In Mumbai |

Skywatchers in Mumbai are in for a celestial treat this evening as Venus and Jupiter, the two brightest planets visible from Earth, will appear unusually close together in the night sky. The stunning astronomical event, known as a conjunction, will create the illusion of the two planets shining almost side by side shortly after sunset.

Although Venus and Jupiter are actually separated by hundreds of millions of kilometres in space, their positions relative to Earth will make them appear remarkably close, offering a spectacular sight for stargazers without the need for any special equipment.

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When & How To Watch?

The best time to catch the phenomenon is around 30 to 60 minutes after sunset. Observers should look towards the western or west-northwestern horizon and find a location with a clear, unobstructed view of the sky. Since both planets follow the Sun below the horizon, the viewing window is relatively short, making timing important.

Venus, often called the "Evening Star," will appear as the brighter of the two objects, while Jupiter will shine nearby. The conjunction will be easily visible to the naked eye, though binoculars may offer an enhanced view and could even reveal some of Jupiter's largest moons.

Where To Watch In Mumbai?

For those looking to enjoy the event alongside fellow astronomy enthusiasts, Mumbai's Nehru Science Centre has organized a special sky observation programme dedicated to the planetary pairing. Visitors will have an opportunity to observe the conjunction and learn more about the night sky from astronomy experts.

The observation session will be held on June 9 from 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM at the Nehru Science Centre in Mumbai. Entry will be free for visitors arriving after 7:30 PM.