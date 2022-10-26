Six Halloween party ideas for kids

e-Paper Get App
To give your visitors a sense of what to expect even before they enter, here are several ways to make sure your Halloween party is a roaring good time

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | Unsplash
New Delhi: For adult Halloween parties, severed limbs and the living dead can be acceptable. However, small children (and their parents) typically favor age-appropriate entertainment over a terrifying fright evening. There are several ways to make sure your Halloween party is a roaring good time, whether you're arranging it as an alternative to trick-or-treating or before the kids go door to door.

Yard décor:

To give your visitors a sense of what to expect even before they enter, start with your front yard. When entertaining children, the idea is to make your home appear warm and inviting while adding just the proper amount of suspense to keep them on their toes.

Classic décor:

It's common to picture black spiders, orange pumpkins, and green-faced witches while planning a traditional Halloween party. You may create a spooky yet enjoyable Halloween atmosphere for your event using this classic Halloween images and these traditional Halloween decor colours.

Haunted house décor:

Hang posable skeletons that cuddle up on chairs and couches and ceiling-mounted ghost decorations. For younger children, you can add some humour by having the skeletons wear their own ridiculous Halloween outfits or posture in absurd ways.

Monster mash:

It's all about the monsters at a Halloween party with a monster mash theme. Cutouts of your preferred monsters and hang them around your room, such as Frankenstein's monster, Dracula, mummies, or werewolves. Even a few friendly spider balloons can be added to encourage kids to dance. Your party will feel energetic despite the presence of living-dead attendees if the rest of the decorations are decorated in a vibrant green and orange color scheme.

Mad scientist:

Set up beakers and test tubes filled with neon green slime or liquids colored with food coloring for a mad scientist-themed party. And Jell-O moulds in the shape of brains can also be used to make spooky (and delectable) decorations that your guests can eat. Consider dressing as a mad scientist with a lab coat, glasses, and an outrageous hairstyle to emphasize this idea. Don't forget to provide a spooky eyeball garland for your guests to wear when they enter the party.

DIY décor:

What better way to celebrate Halloween than by making your own party decorations? You and your younger children (and older children, too!) may get into the Halloween activities and fun even before your party starts by making your own Halloween decorations.

