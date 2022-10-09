e-Paper Get App
Halloween vibes already? US Day care staff scares kids with chilling party mask; watch viral video

Reportedly, about four employees were fired as a result of community outrage after the video surfaced on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Already getting ready for Halloween? The day that shall soon be on the calendar, on October 31, seems to have begun early in a day care in Mississippi, U.S. It is unclear on whether the footage is a fun act or an intentional threat; it shows day care staff scaring little ones on the dining table.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows a person dressed in a yellow t-shirt scaring kids with their funky-festive mask. The children can be frightened to tears over the unlikely gesture by the staff.

A Reddit post that shared the video suggested the chilling act towards the young ones was an act towards their "bad" behaviour.

Reportedly, about four employees were fired as a result of community outrage after the video surfaced on social media. The incident is believed to have occurred in mid-May in Mississippi.

Watch:

article-image

