Sip And Savoury: Your Guide To Creating British-Inspired High Tea Experience At Home

Imagine stepping into a charming British tea room without even leaving your home. Yes, it is possible! By hosting a fancy high tea event at your place.

Organising an afternoon high tea is an elegant and delightful way to gather friends and family, bringing Britain’s beloved tradition to your space. While this sounds luxurious and fancy, creating a space inspired by their tradition can be difficult. However, we have made it easy for you with this simple guide to creating a quintessential high tea experience that will transport your guests straight to an old-fashioned British era.

Set the scene

Creating an authentic space is essential for a successful high tea experience. Start by selecting a well-dressed table. A classic white tablecloth adorned with a lace overlay sets an elegant tone. Ensure you have vintage teacups, saucers, and plates for a fancier touch. If possible, add a tiered cake stand to showcase your baked treats.

Adding to this, Chef Rachita Singh of The Nines said, "Hosting an afternoon tea is all about creating an elegant yet relaxed atmosphere. Set the scene with your finest china, soft music, and perhaps a floral centrepiece."

Serve a Selection of Teas

High tea is all about the tea, so offer a selection to cater to different tastes. English Breakfast tea, Earl Grey, and Darjeeling are popular choices during the high tea events. Provide a range of milk, lemon slices, and sugar cubes to allow guests to customise their drinks as per their preferences. For authenticity, use a proper teapot and serve the tea hot and fresh.

Yummy delights

The menu is where you can truly bring the British's authentic high tea experience. Serve an array of lip-smacking delights, including sandwiches, croissant sandwiches, pastries, muffins, cupcakes, fruit tarts, chocolates, macarons and more.

Helping you create the perfect menu for the event, the chef said, "For the savoury, start with delicate finger sandwiches like cucumber and cream cheese or smoked salmon with capers. Warm scones with clotted cream and strawberry jam are an absolute must."

She further added, "Elevate your sweet treats with miniature pastries or tarts. And, of course, a selection of fine teas is essential. Remember, it's the little details that make a big difference. So, put on your favourite hat and let the tea party begin!"

Elegant touches

Enhance the experience with some additional touches. Consider playing soft classical or instrumental music in the background to create a calming vibe. Fresh flowers in a vase can add a pop of colour and freshness to your table setting.

Etiquette dress code

A little over the top can create an unforgettable memory. Your attire for the British high tea can accentuate your experience, giving a realistic touch to your event. Women can wear elegant dresses or skirts with blouses, accessorised with pearls, or a stylish hat.

Men can opt for smart casual attire, such as a blazer with a dress shirt and trousers. Try to combine sophistication with comfort, embracing the graceful spirit of this tradition.