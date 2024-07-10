7 Step Easy Recipe To Make Blueberry Muffins

By: Rahul M | July 10, 2024
On occasion of National Muffin Day that is celebrated worldwide on July 11, here is a quick recipe to make some delicious Blueberry Muffins.
All images from Canva
To begin with, get all your ingredients on the table. You will need all-purpose flour, white sugar, baking powder, salt, vegetable oil, an egg, milk, and fresh blueberries
For the topping of these blueberry muffins, you will require white sugar, all-purpose flour, butter, and cinnamon.
Start by mixing the dry ingredients in a bowl and the wet ingredients in a liquid measuring cup.
Fold in the blueberries after combining the wet and dry mixtures. Prepare the topping.
After filling the muffin tin, pour the batter in and top with the topping. Bake in a pre-heated over until the toothpick comes out nice and clean. Voila! Your muffins are ready to serve.
These muffins can be stored for up to four days. All you need to do is arrange it in an airtight container in a single layer after it has been lined with paper towels. Add some saltines to help absorb the extra moisture.