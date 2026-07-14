Shruti Haasan Performs Grihapravesh Pooja At New Chennai Home; Inside Her Opulent House |

Actor and musician Shruti Haasan has added a new milestone to her personal journey by moving into a new home in Chennai. On Monday, the actress shared heartwarming glimpses from her traditional grihapravesh ceremony, giving fans a peek into the intimate celebration held with her family and close friends.

The photographs captured Shruti taking part in the customary housewarming rituals inside her new residence. Seated on the floor during the pooja, she was seen performing the sacred ceremonies with devotion, while offerings, festive sweets and the keys to her new home were thoughtfully arranged as part of the celebration. The occasion reflected a beautiful blend of tradition and new beginnings.

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For the auspicious ceremony, Shruti embraced ethnic elegance in a rich purple traditional outfit. She completed the look with a ceremonial flower garland around her neck, perfectly complementing the spiritual atmosphere of the rituals. Surrounded by loved ones, the actress appeared overjoyed as she marked the beginning of a new chapter in her Chennai home.

Although the apartment still appears to be in the process of being set up, the shared pictures offered a glimpse into its sophisticated interiors. The unfurnished living space already exudes warmth, with sheer white curtains allowing natural light to brighten the rooms and polished marble flooring adding a luxurious finish.

One image also revealed an open-plan kitchen seamlessly connected to the living area. Designed with sleek modular fittings, refined cabinetry and contemporary finishes, the kitchen reflects a clean, modern aesthetic that balances style with functionality.

While the Chennai residence embraces minimalism and contemporary design, Shruti's Mumbai home has long been admired for its distinctive personality. The actor's Mumbai abode mirrors her artistic spirit, featuring gothic and rustic-inspired décor along with dedicated spaces for music, entertaining and relaxation.