Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's Sea-Facing Luxurious Mumbai Apartment With 5-Seater Private Jacuzzi, Walk-In Closet & Open-Air Balcony | YouTube @Farah Khan

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently opened the doors of her luxurious Mumbai residence for filmmaker Farah Khan's YouTube vlog, offering fans an exclusive glimpse inside her stylish sea-facing abode. From a sprawling living room and designer interiors to a private five-seater jacuzzi and an enviable walk-in closet, the actress's home is a perfect blend of comfort and sophistication.

Located in the Bayview building on Mumbai's Juhu-Versova Link Road, Tamannaah's sea-facing apartment is estimated to be worth around ₹16.6 crore, according to reports. The home reflects the actress's elegant taste, with every corner thoughtfully designed to balance luxury and warmth.

WATCH VIDEO:

One of the standout features of the residence is its expansive open-air balcony overlooking the sea. Adorned with a variety of plants and lush greenery, the space doubles up as a peaceful retreat amid the city's hustle. The balcony also houses a spacious five-seater jacuzzi, which Tamannaah revealed was a special gift from her father to fulfil her "weird fantasies." The actress jokingly admitted that the jacuzzi mostly comes to life during her girls' nights and intimate gatherings with friends.

Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's Sea-Facing Luxurious Mumbai Apartment With 5-Seater Private Jacuzzi, Walk-In Closet & Open-Air Balcony |

The living room exudes understated luxury with its neutral colour palette of whites, creams and black accents. Plush velvet sofas, a stylish designer coffee table, and contemporary décor create a calming and inviting atmosphere.

Adding an artistic touch to the space is a striking triptych painting titled The Kali Yuga by artist NFN Kalyan. The artwork features a layered composition of elephants, human figures, and various animals, making it one of the home's most eye-catching elements.

Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's Sea-Facing Luxurious Mumbai Apartment With 5-Seater Private Jacuzzi, Walk-In Closet & Open-Air Balcony |

As one of Bollywood's biggest style icons, Tamannaah's passion for fashion is beautifully reflected in her expansive walk-in closet. Brightly lit and meticulously organised, the room houses her extensive collection of designer outfits, accessories, and footwear.

Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's Sea-Facing Luxurious Mumbai Apartment With 5-Seater Private Jacuzzi, Walk-In Closet & Open-Air Balcony |

The dining area seamlessly extends from the living room and embraces a minimal yet elegant aesthetic. A sleek dining table paired with upholstered chairs sits beneath a statement chandelier, while decorative lighting and minimalist wall art complete the sophisticated setting.