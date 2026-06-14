Inside Terence Lewis' Dali-Themed Powder Loo That Left Farah Khan Speechless |

Choreographer and television personality Terence Lewis is no stranger to luxury and artistic living, but it is his extraordinary powder room that is now grabbing attention online. A recent clip from filmmaker-turned-YouTuber Farah Khan's vlog has gone viral on social media, offering fans a glimpse inside Terence's one-of-a-kind, Dali-inspired powder loo.

Farah, who has been exploring celebrity homes in her YouTube series while chatting and cooking with stars, recently visited Terence's residence. During the tour, she brought up his much-talked-about powder room and asked if the stories about it were true. Terence smiled and happily led her inside.

The compact washroom immediately stood out for its theatrical and artistic décor inspired by the surrealist works of Salvador Dalí. The entrance features a rich wooden door that opens into a space adorned with intricately carved walls and an elegant chandelier hanging from the ceiling.

One of the most striking features of the room is the uniquely designed washbasin that appears to melt seamlessly into the floor, a clear nod to Dalí's famous melting art motifs. However, the true showstopper is the oversized, throne-like toilet seat placed at the centre of the room, giving the powder loo a regal, almost cinematic feel.

Farah was visibly stunned by the lavish interiors and couldn't resist joking, saying, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali ka pura bathroom yahan laga hua hain." Her hilarious reaction instantly resonated with viewers online.

The fun didn't end there. Farah's popular chef, Dilip, also stepped into the frame and was left equally amazed by the grand washroom. His awestruck expressions added another layer of entertainment to the now-viral clip.