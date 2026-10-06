Shreya Ghoshal Mumbai Concert 2027: Ticket Prices Revealed, Here's How Much The Most Expensive Pass For The Unstoppable India Tour Costs

Mumbai is getting ready for a night of melodies as Shreya Ghoshal brings her much-awaited The Unstoppable Tour to the city. The singer will perform in Mumbai in March 2027, and fans can now book their spots, with ticket prices going all the way up to ₹20,000.

Shreya Ghoshal Mumbai concert: Date and venue

Shreya will perform in Mumbai on March 27, 2027, as part of the India leg of her The Unstoppable Tour. The concert will take place at Jio World Garden, BKC, Mumbai, bringing the singer's live show to one of the city's popular event destinations.

General ticket sales opened on October 6 at 1 pm through District. Fans have several ticket categories to choose from, depending on how close they want to be to the stage. The Silver pass is priced at ₹3,000, while the Gold category costs ₹4,500.

Those looking for a closer concert experience can opt for the Fanpit, priced at ₹8,000, or Platinum, which costs ₹10,000. At the top end is the Solitarie pass at ₹20,000, making it the most expensive ticket category for the Mumbai show.

About The Unstoppable India Tour

The Mumbai concert is one stop on a 14-city India tour that follows Shreya Ghoshal's international performances across Australia, Asia and North America. The singer announced the India dates on social media, describing the tour as a celebration of the shared connection she has built with audiences through music.

The India leg begins in Bengaluru on November 22, 2026, followed by Guwahati on December 19 and Kolkata on December 26.

The tour continues into 2027, with Bhubaneswar scheduled for January 16, Visakhapatnam on January 23 and Jaipur on January 30. Shreya will then perform in New Delhi on February 14, Hyderabad on February 20 and Ahmedabad on February 27.

March will see the singer travel to Kochi on March 7, Pune on March 13 and Chennai on March 20 before arriving in Mumbai on March 27.

The extensive India tour will conclude in Indore on April 3, 2027, marking the final stop of her 14-city homecoming run.