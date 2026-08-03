Shravani Somwar: Visit These Lord Shiva Temples In Mumbai & Thane On This Holy Day Of Sawan

Shravani Somwar: Visit These Lord Shiva Temples In Mumbai On This Holy Day Of Sawan |

The sacred month of Sawan (Shravan) has begun as per the North Indian calendar and several devotees are observing the first Shravani Somwar with immense faith and devotion. Mondays during Shravan are considered especially auspicious for worshipping Lord Shiva, with many devotees observing fasts (vrat), performing abhishek with milk and bel leaves and visiting Shiva temples to seek blessings for health, prosperity and spiritual well-being.

If you're in Mumbai and planning to offer prayers on this holy occasion, here are five renowned Lord Shiva temples in the city that are worth visiting.

1. Babulnath Temple – Malabar Hill

One of Mumbai's oldest and most revered Shiva temples, Babulnath Temple sits atop a small hill near Girgaon Chowpatty. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the temple attracts thousands of devotees every Monday during Shravan, especially for the special Rudrabhishek rituals and prayers.

Location: Malabar Hill, Near Girgaon Chowpatty, South Mumbai.

2. Walkeshwar Temple – Malabar Hill

Located near the famous Banganga Tank, Walkeshwar Temple is believed to have deep connections with the Ramayana. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the serene temple is a popular destination for devotees seeking a peaceful spiritual experience during Shravan.

Location: Walkeshwar Road, Malabar Hill, South Mumbai.

3. Ambarnath Shiva Temple – Ambarnath

A revered 11th-century temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Ambarnath Shiva Temple is one of Maharashtra's oldest and finest examples of Hemadpanthi architecture. Believed to have been built by the Shilahara dynasty, the intricately carved stone temple draws thousands of devotees during Shravan and Mahashivratri, making it a popular pilgrimage destination near Mumbai.

Location: Ambarnath East, Thane district (around 1 km from Ambarnath Railway Station).

4. Nageshwar Mahadev Temple – Bhuleshwar

Nestled in the bustling lanes of Bhuleshwar, Nageshwar Mahadev Temple is one of South Mumbai's prominent Shiva shrines. Despite its busy surroundings, the temple offers a calm atmosphere and sees a huge influx of devotees during Mahashivratri and every Shravani Somwar.

Location: Bhuleshwar, South Mumbai.

5. Kopineshwar Temple – Thane

Although located in neighbouring Thane, Kopineshwar Temple remains one of the most significant Shiva temples in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Home to an impressive Shiva Lingam and several other shrines, the temple becomes a major centre of devotion throughout the month of Shravan.

Location: Near Thane Railway Station, Thane West.