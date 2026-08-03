Shravan Somvar 2026: Mumbai Devotees Offer Prayers At Babulnath Temple On First Monday Of Holy Sawan Month

Devotees offering prayers at Mumbai's Babulnath Temple | Image Courtesy: ANI

The spiritual spirit of Shravan Somvar filled Mumbai with devotion on Monday, August 3, 2026, as hundreds of devotees gathered at the iconic Babulnath Temple to offer prayers to Lord Shiva. From the early hours of the morning, worshippers queued up with offerings of milk, belpatra, and flowers, marking the first Monday of the sacred Sawan month with faith, chants, and traditional rituals.

Mumbai devotees flock to Babulnath Temple

One of Mumbai's most revered Shiva shrines, Babulnath Temple witnessed a massive turnout as devotees observed the first Shravan Somvar. Visuals shared online captured long queues of worshippers performing Abhishekam on the Shivling with milk and water while offering belpatra and praying for Lord Shiva's blessings.

Every year during Sawan, the temple attracts thousands of devotees from across the city, making it one of the busiest places of worship during the holy month.

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Why Shravan Somvar is so significant

Shravan, also known as Sawan, is among the most sacred months in the Hindu calendar and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Falling between July and August, the month is considered highly auspicious for prayer, fasting, and spiritual practices.

Mondays, known as Shravan Somvar, hold special significance as they are believed to be the most favourable days to worship Lord Shiva.

Read Also Shravan Somvar 2026 Vrat: List Of Best Foods To Eat While Fasting On Monday

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What is Shravan Somvar Vrat?

Shravan Somvar Vrat is observed on every Monday during the Sawan month. Devotees keep a partial or complete fast, visit Shiva temples, and perform Abhishekam by offering milk, honey, water, dhatura, and belpatra to the Shivling. Chanting Shiva mantras and participating in temple prayers are also important parts of the day's rituals.

According to Hindu beliefs, observing the Shravan Somvar Vrat with devotion brings peace, prosperity, good health, and the fulfilment of wishes. The vrat is especially popular among unmarried women, who pray for an ideal life partner, following the devotion of Goddess Parvati, who performed penance to win Lord Shiva's heart. Married couples also observe the fast to seek happiness, harmony, and blessings for their family life.