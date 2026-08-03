Shravan Somvar 2026 Vrat: List Of Best Foods To Eat While Fasting On Monday

By: Aanchal C | August 03, 2026
Shravan Somvar holds special significance for devotees of Lord Shiva, with many observing a fast every Monday during the holy month
While fasting is a spiritual practice, choosing the right foods can help you stay energised throughout the day. Check out:
Fruits: Fresh fruits like bananas, apples and papaya provide natural sugars, vitamins and hydration, making them an ideal choice to stay energised during the fast
Sabudana: A popular vrat staple, sabudana is rich in carbohydrates and offers quick energy. Enjoy it as khichdi, vada or kheer to stay fuller for longer hours
Makhana: Roasted makhana is a light, protein-rich snack packed with fibre and antioxidants that helps keep hunger at bay
Sweet Potato (Shakarkandi): Sweet potatoes are rich in fibre and complex carbohydrates, providing lasting energy during fasting. Enjoy them boiled, roasted or as a light vrat-friendly chaat
Dairy Products: Milk and curd are excellent sources of protein and calcium, helping you stay full and nourished throughout the day
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