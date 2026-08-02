Shravan 2026: First Sawan Somvaar Vrat To Be Observed On August 3; Know Rituals, Vrat Katha & Significance

Shravan 2026 | Photo Credt: Canva

Shravan, also known as Sawan, is a holy month in the Hindu calendar. This auspicious month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The month of Sawan falls between July and August and holds deep historical and religious importance in Hinduism. It is considered one of the most auspicious periods, especially for devotees of Lord Shiva. One of the most important days during this holy month is Monday, known as Sawan Somvaar. The first Sawan Somvaar Vrat is set to be observed on Monday, August 3, 2026.

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What is Sawan Somvaar Vrat?

Sawan Somvaar Vrat is a ritual fast observed by devotees of Lord Shiva on every Monday during the Shravan month. Mondays are already considered sacred for worshipping Lord Shiva, and their spiritual importance increases during this holy period. During this auspicious time, devotees observe a partial or complete fast, visit Shiva temples, perform Abhishekam (ritual bathing of the Shiva Linga) with milk, honey, dhatura, belpatra, and water, and chant Lord Shiva's mantras.

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Significance of Sawan Somvaar Vrat

The Sawan Somvaar Vrat is believed to bring peace, prosperity, good health, and the fulfilment of wishes. It is especially significant for unmarried women, who observe the fast to seek an ideal life partner, much like Goddess Parvati did to win Lord Shiva's heart. Married couples also observe this vrat for a happy and harmonious married life. Devotees believe that observing the Sawan Somvaar fast with true devotion helps them receive Lord Shiva's blessings.

Puja Vidhi of Sawan Somvaar Vrat

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat, clean clothes. It is best to visit a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to seek their blessings. However, if you cannot visit a temple, you can worship the deities at home.

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Prepare an asan and spread a white cloth over it. Place the idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on the asan. Offer white and yellow flowers, panchamrit, and bhog (kheer, fruits, milk, dhatura, belpatra, and dry fruits). Recite the Shiva Purana, chant mantras dedicated to Goddess Parvati, light diyas, and finally perform the aarti of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.