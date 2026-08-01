From Trishna To Gomantak: Seafood Restaurants To Visit In South Mumbai Before Shravan Begins |

With Shravan set to begin from August 13 in many parts of West and South India, seafood lovers have a limited window to indulge before many households switch to vegetarian meals for the holy month. If you're planning one last seafood feast, here are five iconic restaurants in South Mumbai known for serving some of the city's finest coastal delicacies.

1. Trishna, Fort

A legendary destination for seafood lovers, Trishna is best known for its signature Butter Garlic Crab, jumbo prawns and tandoori seafood platters. The restaurant has been a favourite among locals and tourists for decades, offering a premium Mangalorean-inspired dining experience.

2. Mahesh Lunch Home, Fort

One of Mumbai's most iconic seafood restaurants, Mahesh Lunch Home is celebrated for its rich coastal flavours. From crab gassi and prawn curry to surmai fry and lobster preparations, the menu is a paradise for seafood enthusiasts.

3. Gajalee, Churchgate

Famous for authentic Maharashtrian and Malvani cuisine, Gajalee is renowned for its perfectly cooked bombil fry, tandoori crab, stuffed pomfret and flavourful fish curries. Its bold coastal spices have earned it a loyal fan base.

4. Highway Gomantak, Dadar (South-Central Mumbai)

A favourite for those craving authentic Goan and Malvani home-style food, Highway Gomantak is loved for its fish thalis, crispy fried fish, prawns and traditional sol kadhi. The generous portions and comforting flavours make it a must-visit before Shravan.

5. Fresh Catch, Colaba

Tucked away in Colaba, Fresh Catch offers a cosy dining experience with an extensive selection of fresh seafood. Their grilled fish, garlic butter prawns, squid preparations and Goan curries are among the most recommended dishes for seafood lovers.