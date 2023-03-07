Shocking! Loud music increases risk of heart attack? Study reveals the link

In the past few months, a spate of shocking incidents has been witnessed in India wherein people were seen suddenly collapsing and, in some cases, dying, unable to bear loud music.

Recently, 22-year-old Surendra Kumar, a resident of Sitamarhi in Bihar, died of a heart attack after he exchanged garlands with his bride on the stage after he felt uncomfortable with the high decibel of the DJ music blaring at his 'varmala' ceremony on March 4, 2023. In yet another similar incident, a 19-year-old man collapsed and died while dancing at the wedding of his relative in Telangana. Varanasi‘s Piplani Katra died in a similar tragic manner of a heart attack while he was dancing at a wedding function in on November 25 last year

Loud Music can make a person vulnerable

As per the study published in the European Heart Journal in November 2019, any kind of music, be it loud or soft, can make a person vulnerable and weak.

Researchers conducted the study on 500 healthy adults, who were living or working near busy market areas and were constantly exposed to loud music. The study, which was conducted for five years, revealed that people having no symptoms of heart diseases are exposed to cardiovascular diseases.

After adjusting for other factors that contribute to cardiovascular risk (including air pollution), they found that every 5-decibel increase in the average 24-hour noise level was associated with a 34% increase in heart attacks, strokes, and other serious heart-related problems. This also affects the amygdala (the grey matter inside the brain) which plays a key role in decision making. Chronic noise exposure causes this part to shrink, thus causing problems like aggression and mood swings.

Music increased after a certain limit, can have a harmful effect on human hearts

A similar study was also conducted at Mainz University Medical Center in Germany on around 15,000 people aged 35 to 74 years. The study revealed whether it is music or noise, if increased after a certain limit, can have a harmful effect on human hearts. When a person is exposed to loud music, their heartbeat increases rapidly, just as it goes up while jogging or doing physical exercises.

An irregular heartbeat is called atrial fibrillation (AFib) and due to this, there are dangers like heart attack, brain stroke and blood clots. Scientists believe that any activity that increases blood pressure can trigger fibrillation and the same happens with loud noises. In this, blood does not reach the upper two chambers of the heart properly, due to which the blood flow of the lower chambers also gets disturbed and this increases the risk of heart attack.

Avoid too much exposure

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), one in two young people are at risk of hearing loss from prolonged and excessive exposure to loud music and other recreational sounds.

Last year, the global health body called for a standard for safe listening, saying that people aged 12 to 35 who go to music clubs or concerts are facing hearing issues. Of these, about 40 per cent of teenagers and young adults are exposed to loud music, which has a bad impact on their health.

Exposure to sound at too high a volume can fatigue the sensory cells and structures in the ear. If that goes on for too long, they can become permanently damaged, resulting in hearing loss. The findings of most of the studies reveal that sound up to 60 decibels is normal for the human ear. Some of the unsafe practices include use of headphones for long hours or attendance at entertainment venues, such as concerts, bars and clubs and wedding functions, according to the study.

One must avoid listening to music at 100 decibels or more for more than 15 minutes as it badly affects hearing ability. Sound above 50-70 decibels is considered harmful which affects a person's heart and mind.