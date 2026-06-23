Shivangi Joshi Brings Glamour In ₹22,960 Blue One-Shoulder Gown At Mumbai Lock Upp Event

Shivangi Joshi Turns Heads In Blue Gown |

Television actress Shivangi Joshi surprised fans after she was confirmed as a contestant on the upcoming reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, marking her first reality show appearance. Best known for her role as Naira Singhania Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi made headlines once again at the grand event held in Mumbai on Monday evening, June 22, where she brought high-fashion glamour in a striking blue one-shoulder gown that instantly grabbed attention.

What Shivangi Joshi Wore At Lock Upp Event

The actress opted for a refined yet dramatic look that balanced elegance with modern design sensibilities from the brand Ranna Gill. The outfit, priced at Rs 22,960 as listed on the brand’s official website, added a luxe touch to her appearance.

Shivangi's outfit featured the Nyrael Drift Gown, crafted in poly organza. The gown had a fluid pleated silhouette in deep navy tones that softly faded into grey, with metallic floral accents adding detail. Its one-shoulder neckline with layered ruffle detailing gave the look a sculpted and elegant finish.

Shivangi's gown featured a cinched waist that defined the silhouette, while the pleated skirt flowed effortlessly. The outfit is perfect for evening wear.

For makeup, Shivangi opted for a full-glam look with blue eyeshadow matching the colour of her dress. She balanced it with a dewy, glowing base, soft blushy cheeks, and nude pink lips, allowing her eyes to stand out as the focal point of the look.

For her hair, she wore her tresses in soft curls with front bangs framing her forehead, giving her overall appearance a chic and elegant finish.

Lock Upp Confirmed Contestants

As of now, only three contestants have been confirmed for Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, and Pamela Serena, while the names of several other participants are yet to be announced.