 Shiv Jayanti 2026: Massive Procession With 101 Statues Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Visuals Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleShiv Jayanti 2026: Massive Procession With 101 Statues Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Visuals Inside

Shiv Jayanti 2026: Massive Procession With 101 Statues Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Visuals Inside

On the occasion of Shiv Jayanti on February 19, several videos capturing a grand procession of statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have gone viral on social media. According to reports and claims circulating online, the statues are part of a large-scale initiative planned to honour the ruler’s legacy across the city. A total of 101 statues are expected to be installed at different locations.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Jayanti 2026: Massive Procession With 101 Statues Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Visuals Inside | Instagram @gunajihelambe

On the occasion of Shiv Jayanti on February 19, several videos capturing a grand procession of statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have gone viral on social media. The visuals show a long rally featuring multiple statues of the legendary 16th-century Maratha warrior king mounted on horseback, being transported through the streets toward Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

According to reports and claims circulating online, the statues are part of a large-scale initiative planned to honour the ruler’s legacy across the city. A total of 101 statues are expected to be installed at different locations, symbolising his ideals of bravery, Swaraj (self-rule) and visionary leadership. The procession itself has drawn significant public attention, with many people gathering along the route to witness the tribute.

WATCH VIDEO:

Read Also
Must-Visit Travel Destinations Of 2026: Forts Of Maratha Warriors To Explore In Maharashtra On The...
article-image

The initiative is being presented as more than just a commemorative effort. Supporters believe the installation project will strengthen cultural identity and reinforce regional pride connected to the Maratha icon. There is also optimism that the installations could boost tourism in the region by attracting visitors interested in history and heritage.

FPJ Shorts
'Itni Himmat Kaha Se Aarahi Hai?': Gen Z’s Brutally Honest Work Emails Go Viral; Leave Millennials Stunned
'Itni Himmat Kaha Se Aarahi Hai?': Gen Z’s Brutally Honest Work Emails Go Viral; Leave Millennials Stunned
Ryan Burl Smashes Wellalage For Massive 103-Metre Six In ZIM Vs SL ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Clash
Ryan Burl Smashes Wellalage For Massive 103-Metre Six In ZIM Vs SL ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Clash
Political Heat Rises In Raigad As BJP–NCP Move To Form Zilla Parishad Power Without Shinde Sena
Political Heat Rises In Raigad As BJP–NCP Move To Form Zilla Parishad Power Without Shinde Sena
'Ye Utne Hi Indian Hain...': Akshay Kumar Takes Bold Stand Against Racism Faced By North-East Indians On Wheel Of Fortune
'Ye Utne Hi Indian Hain...': Akshay Kumar Takes Bold Stand Against Racism Faced By North-East Indians On Wheel Of Fortune
Read Also
Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: PM Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis & Others Pay Homage To Visionary...
article-image

Shiv Jayanti 2026

Shiv Jayanti, celebrated annually, marks the birth anniversary of the revered warrior king and is observed with processions, cultural programmes and public tributes across Maharashtra and other parts of India. This year’s large-scale statue procession has added a new dimension to the celebrations, quickly becoming a talking point online.

Follow us on