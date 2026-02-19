Shiv Jayanti 2026: Massive Procession With 101 Statues Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Visuals Inside | Instagram @gunajihelambe

On the occasion of Shiv Jayanti on February 19, several videos capturing a grand procession of statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have gone viral on social media. The visuals show a long rally featuring multiple statues of the legendary 16th-century Maratha warrior king mounted on horseback, being transported through the streets toward Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

According to reports and claims circulating online, the statues are part of a large-scale initiative planned to honour the ruler’s legacy across the city. A total of 101 statues are expected to be installed at different locations, symbolising his ideals of bravery, Swaraj (self-rule) and visionary leadership. The procession itself has drawn significant public attention, with many people gathering along the route to witness the tribute.

The initiative is being presented as more than just a commemorative effort. Supporters believe the installation project will strengthen cultural identity and reinforce regional pride connected to the Maratha icon. There is also optimism that the installations could boost tourism in the region by attracting visitors interested in history and heritage.

Shiv Jayanti 2026

Shiv Jayanti, celebrated annually, marks the birth anniversary of the revered warrior king and is observed with processions, cultural programmes and public tributes across Maharashtra and other parts of India. This year’s large-scale statue procession has added a new dimension to the celebrations, quickly becoming a talking point online.