Shirdi, Shegaon To Get FSSAI-Compliant Street Food Hubs Under Centre's Nationwide Initiative |

In a significant move aimed at improving food safety and visitor amenities at religious destinations, the Central Government has approved the development of modern Food Street Hubs at Shegaon and Shirdi, two of Maharashtra's most visited pilgrimage centres.

The project forms part of a nationwide initiative being implemented jointly by the Union Health Ministry and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Under the programme, 100 prominent locations across the country are being upgraded with dedicated food streets designed to offer safe, hygienic, and nutritious food to the public.

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The proposed facilities in Shegaon and Shirdi will feature organized food vending zones that follow strict food safety standards. The initiative aims to reduce the risk of food contamination, foodborne illnesses, and hygiene-related concerns often associated with unregulated street food markets.

Thousands of devotees visit the Samadhi Temple of Sant Gajanan Maharaj in Shegaon and the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi every day. The new Food Street Hubs are expected to provide pilgrims with cleaner dining options and better-quality food services during their visits.

Apart from enhancing the experience of devotees, the project is also expected to create economic opportunities for local food vendors and small business owners. By bringing vendors into a structured and regulated ecosystem, authorities hope to improve both food quality and livelihoods.

Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Health Prataprao Jadhav welcomed the approval and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for including both pilgrimage destinations in the scheme. He noted that Shegaon and Shirdi attract lakhs of devotees annually and that the new facilities would help improve public convenience while promoting safe food practices.

With the inclusion of these two major religious centres, Maharashtra is set to benefit from a project that combines public health, tourism infrastructure, and local economic development under one initiative.