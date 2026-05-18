Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹993 Crore Pilgrimage Development Projects Across Major Religious Sites

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviews major pilgrimage and heritage development projects aimed at upgrading facilities across Maharashtra | File Photo

Mumbai, May 18: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed officials to complete pilgrimage development projects across the state within the stipulated timeframe while ensuring high-quality infrastructure and modern facilities for devotees and tourists.

Chairing a meeting of the High-Level Pilgrimage Development Committee at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, Fadnavis said the conservation and development of historical and religious places remains a priority for the state government.

Projects worth Rs 993 crore approved

The committee approved development works worth Rs 993.72 crore for six major pilgrimage sites that have historical and heritage value. The projects include infrastructure development, conservation of temples and forts, tourism facilities, road widening, beautification and healthcare amenities for pilgrims.

Among the major approvals, Rs 172.22 crore was sanctioned for the comprehensive development of Bhimashankar Temple and the surrounding ideal village project.

The plan includes a modern bus stand, parking facilities, widened roads, pedestrian pathways, covered corridors, an amphitheatre, a sewage treatment plant, a police station and tourism infrastructure, including a proposed ropeway and development of MTDC resorts. The Chief Minister directed officials to complete the work by May 2027.

Dehu and Ajinkyatara projects cleared

A comprehensive conservation and development plan worth Rs 41.71 crore was approved for the birthplace of Sant Tukaram Maharaj at Dehu, including the Vaikunthgaman Temple area and Bhandara Hill.

The project will include beautification works, drinking water facilities, accommodation for devotees, parking areas, information centres and environmental conservation measures.

The state government also approved Rs 134.80 crore for conservation and beautification works at Ajinkyatara Fort in Satara district. The project includes restoration of bastions, landscaping, viewing galleries, pedestrian pathways and a hanging bridge to boost tourism.

Sangam Mahuli, Grishneshwar projects approved

Another Rs 133 crore was sanctioned for the conservation of the Sangam Mahuli memorial site associated with Maharani Tarabai, Maharani Yesubai and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.

The project includes restoration of samadhi sites, development of pathways, viewing galleries and a hanging bridge.

For the development of Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga Temple at Verul, the committee approved a revised development plan worth Rs 210.45 crore.

The project includes accommodation facilities, waiting halls, shopping complexes, a function hall, ghat development and a 1.6-km bypass road.

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Parli Vaijnath development in three phases

The committee also cleared an additional development plan worth Rs 301.54 crore for Parli Vaijnath Temple.

The project will be implemented in three phases and includes grand entrance gates, digital queue systems, food courts, yoga and meditation centres, scientific restoration of ancient pilgrimage spots, cycling tracks, museums, laser light-and-sound shows and a grand Shiva statue at Meru Parvat.

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