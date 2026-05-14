Maharashtra Govt Brings Jejuri Temple’s Halad Bhandara Under Strict Legal Safety & Purity Regulations | Wikipedia

Mumbai: In an important decision aimed at safeguarding the health and safety of millions of pilgrims, the Maharashtra State Government has announced that the iconic ‘Halad Bhandara’ of the Jejuri Temple will now be brought under a formal legal and regulatory framework. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Narhari Zirwal recently directed officials to establish a specialized policy to ensure that the turmeric powder used at the historic fort temple meets strict standards of purity and transparency.

The move comes in the wake of a fire incident at the Jejuri Gadkot during a traditional ritual, an event that sparked serious safety concerns and was subsequently debated in the State Assembly. Following these discussions, a high-level meeting was convened with key legislators and FDA officials, including Secretary Dheeraj Kumar and Commissioner Shridhar Dube Patil, to draft a roadmap for the safe and regulated distribution of the sacred powder.

Under the new directives, the administration has made it mandatory for the Bhandara sold at holy sites to be 100% pure turmeric. To enforce this, all vendors must now operate under a formal food license as per the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006. This legal shift allows the government to take direct action against anyone found selling adulterated or chemically treated products, which have previously posed health risks to devotees.

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Minister Zirwal has further instructed the Jejuri Municipal Council and the Health Department to remain vigilant by launching a comprehensive safety and awareness campaign. This includes implementing strict guidelines for the use of Bhandara within temple premises to prevent fire hazards, installing information boards to educate devotees on identifying pure turmeric, and conducting regular quality inspections.

Addressing the unique nature of the substance, the Minister noted that while Bhandara is used for religious rituals and as ‘Prasad,’ its regulation is essential to maintain the sanctity of the site. Highlighting that Jejuri is often referred to as the "Golden Temple" of Maharashtra, the Minister emphasized that the government is committed to honoring the faith of the people by ensuring that their spiritual experience is both safe and pure. This historic step is expected to set a new standard for religious administrations across the state in the fight against food and ritual-offering adulteration.

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