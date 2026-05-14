Mumbai Climate Week 2027 To Be Held From Feb 22–26, Promises Expanded Climate Action Platform | X @Mumbai_Climate@Mumbai_Climate

Mumbai: The second edition of the Mumbai Climate Week 2027 will be held in Mumbai from February 22 to February 26, 2027, with organisers promising a wider and more action-oriented platform following the success of the inaugural edition earlier this year.

Conceived to position India as a leader in climate action for the Global South, the initiative has been launched by Project Mumbai with support from the Government of Maharashtra, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The organisers said the first edition of Mumbai Climate Week in 2026 brought together climate advocates, policymakers, corporates, civil society organisations, international governments and citizens from across continents. They described the event as an important step in initiating wider climate conversations centred on the Global South.

In a communication addressed to participants and supporters, Project Mumbai founder and co-founder of the initiative thanked partners, funders and citizens for contributing to the success of the maiden edition. He said post-event analysis and stakeholder consultations had highlighted the need for sustained collective action, deeper public engagement and greater ownership of climate responsibility.

According to the organisers, citizen-led participation across the city, along with discussions at the Hub and Exhibition Arena during the 2026 edition, demonstrated increasing public interest in climate-related issues. They added that the event helped break institutional silos and encouraged collaboration among governments, organisations and communities.

Project Mumbai said preparations for the 2027 edition would focus on expanding outreach, sourcing practical climate solutions and strengthening awareness initiatives. More than 200 organisations from several continents were involved in the previous edition, alongside thousands of citizen-driven ideas and activities.

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"I believe MCW 2027 -- and beyond -- has the collective ability to achieve much more. We hope to meet the expectations expressed in the hundreds of emails sent to us, with the assurance of sustained action," said Shishir Joshi, Chief Executive Officer and Founder

Project Mumbai.

The organisers have invited stakeholders and citizens to continue sharing suggestions and feedback as planning for Mumbai Climate Week 2027 gathers momentum.

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