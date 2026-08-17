Shilpa Shetty Raises The Bar In A Challenging Yoga Flow With 4 Powerful Asanas | WATCH |

Known for her disciplined fitness routine and love for yoga, Shilpa Shetty has once again given her followers a glimpse of her impressive flexibility, strength and balance. In her latest Monday Motivation post, the actress attempted a fast-paced yoga flow that brings together several challenging asanas in one continuous sequence.

The workout begins with Navasana (Boat Pose), engaging the core before Shilpa transitions into Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand). She then flows down into Malasana (Garland Pose) and moves into Bakasana (Crow/Crane Pose), balancing her body on her hands. From there, she returns to Malasana before completing the sequence in Navasana.

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The demanding flow combines four different asanas and requires considerable control, strength and coordination. According to Shilpa, the continuous movements work the core while also improving balance, hip mobility and overall body awareness. The transitions also encourage better breath control, concentration and coordination.

The sequence can also help strengthen the abdominal muscles, wrists, shoulders and arms, while supporting core stability, balance and circulation. However, this is not a beginner-friendly routine and requires proper technique and body control.

Shilpa also highlighted several precautions, advising beginners to avoid attempting the flow without proper guidance. People with neck or cervical injuries, back pain or discomfort with inversions should also steer clear of it. The sequence is additionally not recommended for those with high blood pressure, glaucoma, vertigo, pregnancy, hernia, recent abdominal surgery, or wrist and shoulder injuries or issues.