 Shikhar Dhawan Dons ₹65 Lakh 18-K Gold Watch During 'Bhangra' Celebrations With Wife Sophie Shine At Their Wedding
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleShikhar Dhawan Dons ₹65 Lakh 18-K Gold Watch During 'Bhangra' Celebrations With Wife Sophie Shine At Their Wedding

Shikhar Dhawan Dons ₹65 Lakh 18-K Gold Watch During 'Bhangra' Celebrations With Wife Sophie Shine At Their Wedding

Former Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his Irish partner Sophie Shine officially began their new chapter together, tying the knot in an intimate yet lavish ceremony on February 21. Dhawan complemented the grand occasion with a statement timepiece reportedly worth ₹65 lakh.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
Shikhar Dhawan Dons ₹65 Lakh Rolex Day-Date During 'Bhangra' Celebrations With Wife Sophie Shine At Their Wedding |

Former Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his Irish partner Sophie Shine officially began their new chapter together, tying the knot in an intimate yet lavish ceremony on February 21. While the couple kept celebrations relatively private, their wedding looks, especially Dhawan’s luxury accessories, quickly became a talking point online.

Breaking away from traditional bridal norms, Sophie chose to skip the classic red palette for her wedding ensembles, embracing a more contemporary aesthetic that reflected understated elegance. Dhawan, on the other hand, complemented the grand occasion with a statement timepiece reportedly worth ₹65 lakh.

TAKE A LOOK:

According to luxury watch spotters, the groom was seen wearing a Rolex Day-Date crafted in 18-carat yellow gold, paired with the brand’s iconic Presidential bracelet. Often referred to as the “Presidential Rolex,” the watch is globally associated with achievement, legacy, and milestone moments, making it a fitting choice for a wedding day. The timepiece comes from Swiss luxury watchmaker Rolex, known for its heritage craftsmanship and status symbolism.

FPJ Shorts
Shikhar Dhawan Dons ₹65 Lakh 18-K Gold Watch During 'Bhangra' Celebrations With Wife Sophie Shine At Their Wedding
Shikhar Dhawan Dons ₹65 Lakh 18-K Gold Watch During 'Bhangra' Celebrations With Wife Sophie Shine At Their Wedding
No Entry Even One Minute Late: BIEAP AP Intermediate Exams 2026 Start Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines and Reporting Time
No Entry Even One Minute Late: BIEAP AP Intermediate Exams 2026 Start Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines and Reporting Time
Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao Taken Into Custody In Hyderabad While Attempting To Visit Clash-Hit Banswada
Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao Taken Into Custody In Hyderabad While Attempting To Visit Clash-Hit Banswada
Mumbai: Bandra Residential Building Moves Court Over 'Welfare Centre' Turned Restaurant
Mumbai: Bandra Residential Building Moves Court Over 'Welfare Centre' Turned Restaurant
Read Also
‘Mubarakaan Jatt Ji’: Virat Kohli Congratulates Shikhar Dhawan As He Snare Vows With His Irish...
article-image

The newlyweds later shared dreamy glimpses from their ceremony on Instagram with the caption, “Mr. & Mrs. Dhawan,” sending fans into a celebratory frenzy. The photos captured both romance and refinement, with intimate moments from their wedding that highlighted the couple’s chemistry.

Read Also
'Mr. & Mrs. Dhawan': Shikhar Dhawan & Sophie Shine Ties Knot In Dreamy Wedding
article-image

Sophie Shine’s modern ivory bridal moment

Breaking away from the predictable bridal reds and blush pinks, Sophie chose to walk down the aisle in a breathtaking ivory lehenga by ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra. Her bridal lehenga featured a luminous ivory silk base intricately embroidered with delicate floral motifs in coral, peach and sage green. The soft pastel threadwork created the illusion of a blooming garden, giving her bridal look an ethereal, almost fairytale-like charm.

Follow us on