Shikhar Dhawan Dons ₹65 Lakh 18-K Gold Watch During 'Bhangra' Celebrations With Wife Sophie Shine At Their Wedding

Shikhar Dhawan Dons ₹65 Lakh Rolex Day-Date During 'Bhangra' Celebrations With Wife Sophie Shine At Their Wedding |

Former Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his Irish partner Sophie Shine officially began their new chapter together, tying the knot in an intimate yet lavish ceremony on February 21. While the couple kept celebrations relatively private, their wedding looks, especially Dhawan’s luxury accessories, quickly became a talking point online.

Breaking away from traditional bridal norms, Sophie chose to skip the classic red palette for her wedding ensembles, embracing a more contemporary aesthetic that reflected understated elegance. Dhawan, on the other hand, complemented the grand occasion with a statement timepiece reportedly worth ₹65 lakh.

According to luxury watch spotters, the groom was seen wearing a Rolex Day-Date crafted in 18-carat yellow gold, paired with the brand’s iconic Presidential bracelet. Often referred to as the “Presidential Rolex,” the watch is globally associated with achievement, legacy, and milestone moments, making it a fitting choice for a wedding day. The timepiece comes from Swiss luxury watchmaker Rolex, known for its heritage craftsmanship and status symbolism.

The newlyweds later shared dreamy glimpses from their ceremony on Instagram with the caption, “Mr. & Mrs. Dhawan,” sending fans into a celebratory frenzy. The photos captured both romance and refinement, with intimate moments from their wedding that highlighted the couple’s chemistry.

Sophie Shine’s modern ivory bridal moment

Breaking away from the predictable bridal reds and blush pinks, Sophie chose to walk down the aisle in a breathtaking ivory lehenga by ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra. Her bridal lehenga featured a luminous ivory silk base intricately embroidered with delicate floral motifs in coral, peach and sage green. The soft pastel threadwork created the illusion of a blooming garden, giving her bridal look an ethereal, almost fairytale-like charm.