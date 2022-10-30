Shiamak Davar on 25 years of Dil To Pagal Hai: "I was not ready to do the movie" |

Dil Toh Pagal Hai, the romantic saga between Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor broke all the box office records when it released in 1997. Not only the iconic characters of Pooja (Madhuri Dixit), Rahul (Shah Rukh Kha) and Nisha (Karisma Kapoor) and music, but the film gave India some brand new dance numbers with iconic choreography by Shiamak Davar. But do you know Shiamak wasn't ready to the film which latter brought him 'National Film Award for Best Choreography'?

In a candid conversation with FPJ, Shiamak told us that it was because of Yash Raj Chopra (director) and Shah Rukh Khan he said yes to choreograph the songs.

"My dance form is different. I do western dance which wasn't that popular in India back then. I didn’t feel that something of that sort would work but SRK and Yash uncle wanted me to do it," said the choreographer. "They had immense faith in me and because of their conviction, I finally said yes to the movie. It is unbelievable that the movie which marked my debut in the film industry as a choreographer won a 'National Award for Best Choreography'," he added.

Further, he said that he was allowed complete freedom while choreographing the songs. "I had my dancers in the background in the film. I like to work in a place where I am independent to take my creative decisions. I had that liberty with hair, costumes too. I worked with the music director, Uttam Singh for the music as well."

Known as a 'Guru of Contemporary dance in India', Dil To Pagal Hai marked Shiamak's debut in the industry and since then there is no looking back for him. "With that film the respect for choreographers has increased and people started taking them seriously and now, dance is respected. I am happy that even after 25 years the love from people continues and people who have seen my journey, they are proud of it," concludes the ace choreographer.