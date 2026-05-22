 'She Looks Like Alien': Kim Kardashian Steps Out In Gigantic Black Sunglasses To Protect From Paparazzi Flashes, Internet Calls It 'Helmet'
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HomeLifestyle'She Looks Like Alien': Kim Kardashian Steps Out In Gigantic Black Sunglasses To Protect From Paparazzi Flashes, Internet Calls It 'Helmet'

'She Looks Like Alien': Kim Kardashian Steps Out In Gigantic Black Sunglasses To Protect From Paparazzi Flashes, Internet Calls It 'Helmet'

Kim Kardashian grabbed eyeballs after stepping out in a robe-style animal-print outfit paired with gigantic black sunglasses reportedly meant to block paparazzi flashes. While her bold fashion choice went viral online, social media users hilariously compared the eyewear to bike helmet visors, alien masks, and even the iconic Krrish face shield.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, May 22, 2026, 02:22 PM IST
'She Looks Like Alien': Kim Kardashian Steps Out In Gigantic Black Sunglasses To Protect From Paparazzi Flashes, Internet Calls It 'Helmet'
Kim Kardashian spotted | Image Courtesy: toluwase_x

Kim Kardashian knows exactly how to get the internet talking, and this time, it wasn't just her outfit stealing attention. The reality star and fashion mogul recently stepped out in a dramatic look that instantly sparked conversation online, thanks to an enormous pair of black sunglasses that nearly covered half her face.

Watch it below:

Kim Kardashian dons dramatic glasses

In a viral video circulating across social media, Kim was seen arriving in a bold animal-print outfit that blended glamour with comfort. The robe-inspired ensemble featured a loose oversized silhouette cinched neatly at the waist with a sleek black ribbon belt, giving the relaxed look a polished edge. Skipping her usual sparkling diamonds and statement jewels, Kim kept things surprisingly minimal with classic black heels.

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But the true conversation starter was undoubtedly her gigantic visor-style sunglasses. According to reports, the oversized eyewear was worn to shield her eyes from intense paparazzi camera flashes. However, the internet had a field day comparing the accessory to everything from bike helmets to sci-fi movie props.

Internet didn't hold back

Social media users flooded the comments section with hilarious reactions. “This is the plastic in front of my helmet,” one user joked, while another commented, “Isn’t that just the visor from a motorbike helmet?” Others compared the look to optometrist eye shields and childhood costume accessories.

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A few users even dubbed Kim an “alien,” with one comment reading, “She looks like an alien,” while another joked, “Not sunglasses… this is a helmet!” Bollywood fans also joined the meme fest, hilariously comparing the futuristic accessory to Hrithik Roshan's mask from the Krrish franchise.

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