Cannes 2026: Diana Penty Looks Like A Walking Sunset On The French Riviera In Chic Butter-Yellow Dress

Diana Penty at Cannes 2026 | Instagram

Bollywood star Diana Penty is clearly embracing her soft-glam era at Cannes Film Festival 2026. Against the dreamy French Riviera backdrop, the actress stepped out looking like a glowing sunset in a breezy butter-yellow ensemble that perfectly captured the mood of European summer elegance. While Cannes is often packed with dramatic couture and over-the-top glamour, Diana proved that understated fashion can steal the spotlight just as effortlessly.

Take a look:

Diana Penty's summer chic at Cannes 2026

For her latest appearance at the BMW Excellence Club event, Diana chose the Sarah Dress from CHATS by C.Dam, and the look was all about fluid sophistication. Dipped in a delicate butter-yellow shade, the off-shoulder gown featured soft gathered detailing across the bodice and waist that beautifully highlighted her silhouette without feeling overly structured.

The dress was crafted in a soft jersey knit fabric, adorning a cascading draped panel, symmetrical waist detailing and an off-shoulder neckline, making it feel equal parts polished and effortless.

Diana kept the styling refined and minimal, letting the colour and draping remain the focus. She accessorised the gown with sleek Chanel sunglasses that added a touch of vintage Riviera glamour to the appearance. Her footwear choice, tan leather sandals by L'Agence, and statement earrings accentuated the look without overpowering it.

Her beauty glam stayed fresh and radiant with bronzed cheeks, luminous skin, softly defined eyes and nude lips. She styled her sleek lob in a centre-parted blowout that framed her face beautifully and completed the relaxed luxury aesthetic.