'She Is Not Shakira': Fans Allege Lookalike Of Dai Dai Singer Performed At FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony

The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicked off with all the grandeur fans expected, with dazzling performances, packed stadiums, and global music superstars taking centre stage. But while football was meant to dominate the conversation, it was Colombian singer Shakira who unexpectedly became the focus of a viral social media debate.

Shakira's grand opening with Burna Boy

The opening ceremony brought together music and football in spectacular fashion. Shakira joined Nigerian star Burna Boy to perform Dai Dai, delivering one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

For the performance, the singer stepped onto the field in a neon yellow bodysuit paired with white shorts, chunky platform sneakers, and oversized dark sunglasses. Her signature blonde locks also appeared noticeably different, featuring a strawberry-red tint that immediately caught viewers' attention.

Read Also Shakira Sizzles At FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Alongside Burna Boy | VIDEO

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Fans question her identity

Soon after clips from the ceremony began circulating online, social media users started speculating that the performer looked different from the Shakira they were used to seeing.

One viewer asked, "Is that Shakira? She doesn't look like Shakira. Am I tripping?" Others repeatedly referred to the singer as a "double" or body double, suggesting that someone else may have performed in her place. "I'm crying, how is it that they've put Shakira's stunt double at the inauguration????" one person joked. Another added, "Don't tell me I'm the only one who thought that was Shakira's body double."

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Some viewers claimed her dancing style seemed different as well. "That ain't Shakira, faces can fool us but hips don't lie," one sceptical user wrote. Another commented, "It was noticeable that it wasn't her. She danced worse than Pinocchio."

The sunglasses, altered hair colour, and different styling only fuelled the discussion, with many viewers zooming into videos and screenshots searching for clues.

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However, not everyone was buying the theory. One social media user claimed that longtime fans had already investigated the rumours and concluded that it was indeed Shakira. "After a thorough investigation into the rumors that the person who appeared today is not Shakira, I'll tell you what the expert fans say: they assure that it is indeed her," the user wrote.

The fan pointed to identifying features, including a scar on her forehead, her footwear, and possible cosmetic changes, adding that the sunglasses may have contributed to the confusion.

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Several fans argued that Shakira's distinctive movements and stage presence are impossible to replicate. "There's only one person who dances just like Shakira, and it's Shakira! Don't mess around... It's her," one fan responded.

Others pointed out that people naturally change over time and that differences in styling, makeup, lighting, and camera angles can dramatically alter someone's appearance.

Despite the online frenzy, neither Shakira nor FIFA has addressed the viral theory. For now, the debate continues, proving that sometimes a World Cup opening ceremony can spark conversations far beyond football.