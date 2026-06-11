Shakira Sizzles At FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Alongside Burna Boy | VIDEO

The FIFA World Cup 2026 got underway in spectacular fashion on Thursday as global music stars turned the opening ceremony into a dazzling celebration of football, culture and entertainment.

Headlining the star-studded event at Mexico City's iconic Estadio Azteca was Colombian superstar Shakira, who delivered a high-energy performance that had fans on their feet. The singer performed Dai Dai alongside Nigerian music sensation Burna Boy, creating one of the standout moments of the ceremony.

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Mexican rock legends Maná received a thunderous reception from the home crowd, while Mexican singer and actress Belinda and acclaimed Mexican artist Lila Downs added local flavour to the celebrations.

The performances showcased the cultural diversity of the three host nations and set the tone for what promises to be a month-long football festival. With music, colour and passionate fans filling the stadium, the World Cup began on a fittingly grand note before attention turned to the action on the pitch.

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As players prepared for the tournament opener, it was Shakira and Burna Boy who left an early mark on the competition, delivering a performance that instantly became one of the defining moments of the World Cup's opening day.