FIFA World Cup 2026: Nora Fatehi, Lisa, Katy Perry & More To Perfom At Opening Ceremony

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is already shaping up to be one of the biggest sporting events in history, but it looks like the entertainment lineup is about to be just as massive. From global pop icons to chart-topping performers across continents, FIFA has officially unveiled a star-studded music roster for the tournament’s opening ceremonies, and fans are already losing their minds online.

All you need to know about FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies

Scheduled to take place between June 11 and July 19, 2026, the tournament will unfold across three host nations, the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Unlike previous editions, FIFA is planning multiple opening ceremonies across the host countries, making this one of the largest entertainment spectacles the World Cup has ever seen.

Among the biggest highlights for Indian fans is Nora Fatehi, who is set to perform at the opening ceremony in Toronto on June 12 at BMO Field. Known for her electrifying dance performances and global appeal, Nora’s appearance marks another huge international milestone in her career.

Meanwhile, K-pop fans are especially excited about Lisa joining the World Cup celebrations. According to reports, the BLACKPINK star will perform during the United States curtain-raiser at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles ahead of the opening match between the U.S. and Paraguay.

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Adding even more star power to the ceremony is Katy Perry, who is reportedly set to headline the U.S. opening event. The lineup also includes major international names like Anitta, Future, Rema, Tyla, Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, and Jessie Reyez among many others.

With football, music, and pop culture colliding on a global stage, the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies are expected to become a full-blown entertainment spectacle long before the first whistle blows.