After 'Waka Waka', Shakira Joins Hands With Burna Boy For FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem 'Dai Dai' | X

Mumbai, May 7: Global music stars Shakira and Burna Boy are coming together for the official anthem for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The song is titled 'Dai Dai' and will be released on May 14. Shakira shared the news on her official social media account while sharing a teaser of the song.

Shakira posted the teaser from the famous Maracana Stadium and the singer said, "From Maracanã Stadium, here is ‘Dai Dai,’ the FIFA World Cup Official Song 2026. Coming 5/14. We’re ready!"

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The collaboration has already created excitement among the football and music fans around the world. Both the artists are known for their energetic global hits and strong international fan following.

Shakira is no stranger to the FIFA World Cup songs. Earlier, she delivered the massively popular FIFA World Cup 2010 anthem "Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)" which became one of the biggest football songs of all time.

Meanwhile, Burna Boy has also been associated with FIFA projects in recent years and is among the biggest African music stars globally. The teaser of 'Dai Dai' carries an energetic and festive vibe similar to Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) with upbeat beats and a stadium-style chorus made for football fans.

The song appears to blend global pop sounds with African musical influences, giving it the same celebratory World Cup feel that made 'Waka Waka' a worldwide hit.

THe FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19 and will be hosted across 16 cities in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Football fans are now eagerly waiting for the release of 'Dai Dai' ahead of the mega tournament.