If you're looking for ethnic outfit inspiration that goes beyond the usual lehenga and saree, Sharvari has two looks worth saving. The actress recently shared a series of pictures on Instagram from her Yeh Prem Mol Liya promotions, and her wardrobe offered two different takes on traditional dressing.

One was all about soft, romantic pink hues, while the other leaned into rich colours, intricate embroidery and classic Indian detailing. Both looks brought their own charm, making a case for versatile ethnic wear this festive and wedding season.

A romantic moment in pastel pink

Sharvari channelled understated elegance in a pastel pink Anarkali suit. The ensemble featured a fitted bodice with delicate embroidery tracing the neckline and waist, while the front detailing added a touch of texture. It opened into a voluminous, floor-length skirt with soft gathers, creating a graceful silhouette that moved effortlessly.

She completed the outfit with a matching sheer dupatta, worn over one shoulder. Its subtle embroidered edging and tassel details added a finishing touch without taking away from the outfit's simplicity.

She elevated the pastel ensemble with a statement multi-toned necklace and coordinating earrings. However, it was her hairstyle that added an unexpected pop to the look. Sharvari pulled her hair into a neat bun and adorned it with a fresh red rose, creating a striking contrast against the soft pink outfit. Defined eyes and understated makeup with a natural lip shade kept the beauty look fresh and romantic.

Going regal in purple and olive green

For her second appearance, Sharvari switched to a deeper colour palette with a purple kurta set featuring plenty of traditional detailing. The straight-cut kurta was covered in tiny gold polka-dot motifs, while elaborate floral embroidery around the neckline, front and cuffs gave it a rich, embellished finish.

She paired it with matching purple trousers that brought another layer of detail to the ensemble. Diagonal gold stripes ran across the fabric, complemented by brocade-inspired patterns and heavily embroidered ankle borders. An olive-green dupatta broke up the purple palette beautifully. Designed with broad gold stripes, woven motifs and a pink embellished edge, it added a contrasting element while tying the colours together.

Sharvari kept the accessories equally traditional, choosing long statement earrings, chunky rings and embellished juttis. Unlike her first look, she left her hair open in soft waves. A tiny bindi, defined eyes and neutral-toned makeup completed the styling.

With a romantic Anarkali on one hand and a richly detailed kurta set on the other, Sharvari showed how ethnic dressing can move between understated elegance and maximalist charm. Both looks also offer plenty of inspiration for anyone looking to experiment with colours, silhouettes and traditional details for their next festive outing.

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