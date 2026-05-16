Shani Jayanti 2026: Significance, Rituals, Amavasya Timings And Why The Day Is Considered Highly Auspicious | FPJ

Shani Jayanti is being observed today, May 16, across India with devotees offering prayers and special rituals dedicated to Lord Shani Dev. Considered one of the most spiritually significant days in Hinduism, the occasion marks the birth anniversary of Lord Shani, the deity associated with karma, justice, discipline and truth.

This year, the celebration holds even greater importance as Shani Jayanti coincides with Amavasya, also known as the New Moon day. Because of this rare alignment, the occasion is also widely observed as Shani Amavasya, a day believed to be especially powerful for seeking blessings, performing ancestral rituals and reducing negative planetary influences.

According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Shani was born to Surya and Goddess Chhaya on this sacred day. Devotees worship Shanidev to seek protection from hardships, obstacles and the effects of Shani Dosha in astrology. Lord Shani is regarded as the divine dispenser of justice who rewards people according to their deeds and karma.

Shani Jayanti 2026: Amavasya Date And Timings

Amavasya Tithi Begins: May 16, 2026 – 05:11 AM

Amavasya Tithi Ends: May 17, 2026 – 01:30 AM

The day is also associated with spiritual cleansing, self-reflection and charity. Since Amavasya is considered highly important for honouring ancestors, many devotees perform Pitru Tarpan and other rituals dedicated to departed souls.

Significance Of Shani Amavasya

The combination of Shani Jayanti and Amavasya makes the day spiritually powerful in Hindu traditions. Devotees believe worshipping Lord Shani on this occasion helps reduce negativity, overcome struggles and bring stability, patience and discipline into life.

Many people observe fasts, visit Shani temples and offer mustard oil, black sesame seeds, black cloth and flowers to Lord Shani Dev. Reciting Shani Chalisa, Hanuman Chalisa and performing donations to the needy are also considered auspicious on this day.

Amavasya itself holds deep significance in Hindu culture as it symbolises introspection, detachment and spiritual purification. Since the moon is not visible on this night, the day is believed to carry strong spiritual energy suitable for prayers, meditation and ancestral worship.

Another common belief associated with Lord Shani is that devotees avoid looking directly into the deity’s eyes while offering prayers, as Shanidev’s direct gaze is traditionally considered intense and powerful.

Apart from Shani Jayanti, many devotees are also observing Vat Savitri Vrat today, making May 16 a spiritually important day in the Hindu calendar.