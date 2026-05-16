Quote Of The Day By Vicky Kaushal On His 38th Birthday- 'God's Plan Is Best Plan, It Is Important To Always Trust That'

Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his 38th birthday today on May 16, and fans across the country are showering the actor with love and wishes. From delivering powerful performances in films like Chhaava to becoming one of Bollywood’s most loved stars, Vicky has earned praise for his versatility, acting range and charming personality over the years.

Apart from his successful career, the actor also continues to win hearts for his relationship with wife Katrina Kaif, with fans often calling him the ultimate “green flag husband” because of their wholesome and loving moments together.

Meanwhile, Vicky has also been making headlines over reports and speculations surrounding the sequel to cult Bollywood film 3 Idiots. While fans eagerly await an official confirmation, the buzz around the project has already created major excitement online.

On the occasion of his birthday, here’s a look at some of Vicky Kaushal’s most inspiring quotes and the meaning behind them.

“God's plan is the best plan. Life will present challenges where things may not align with expectations. It is important to always trust that something more magical than one's own plans.”

This quote reflects Vicky’s belief in trusting life’s journey even during uncertain times. It reminds people that setbacks often lead to something better than what they originally planned.

“The best thing is to enjoy the process that can lead you either to success or to failure.”

Through this quote, the actor highlights the importance of enjoying the journey rather than obsessing only over the outcome. Growth and learning come from both success and failure.

“Expectations don't scare me because I have worked towards them. I want people to expect better things from me with every film.”

Vicky’s words showcase his confidence and dedication towards his craft. Instead of fearing pressure, he uses expectations as motivation to improve constantly.

“I always knew that I will have to find my own way in the industry. My father had told me that making a mark in Bollywood will be solely my fight.”

This quote speaks about self-made success and perseverance. Vicky believes in earning achievements through his own hard work.

“Love is not complicated; people are, and that is changing the perception of love.”

With this statement, the actor offers a simple yet honest perspective on relationships. He believes love itself is pure, but human complexities often make it difficult.

“The biggest validation comes from my parents, because they know me in and out.”

This quote reflects Vicky’s grounded personality and emotional connection with family. For him, appreciation from loved ones matters more than external fame.