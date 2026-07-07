Shanaya Kapoor Rocks Gujarati Ghagra-Choli At Anshula's Mumbai Wedding With Rohan Thakkar

As the Kapoor family came together to celebrate Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding in Mumbai on July 6, every guest brought their own fashion moment to the festivities. Amid guests' floral lehengas and contemporary ensembles, Shanaya Kapoor stood out in a show-stealing Gujarati ghagra-choli that beautifully blended heritage textiles with contemporary styling.

Shanaya Kapoor brings Gujarati style to wedding

For the wedding ceremony, Shanaya chose a richly embroidered ghagra-choli inspired by the vibrant textile traditions of Gujarat and Kutch. The multi-hued ensemble by Torani was completely decked up with bold colours, intricate handwork and traditional folk motifs, making it one of the most eye-catching looks from the family wedding.

The actress wore a voluminous flared lehenga adorned with multicoloured folk-inspired embroidery, broad statement borders and reflective mirror accents. Delicate handcrafted tassels (latkans) along the waistband and hem added playful charm to the outfit.

Shanaya paired the skirt with a fitted full-sleeved blouse, which was covered in elaborate thread embroidery, shimmering mirror work, intricate zari detailing and geometric motifs often associated with Gujarati craftsmanship. Completing the ensemble was a heavily embroidered matching dupatta, gracefully draped around her arms.

Rather than competing with the detailed embroidery, Shanaya selected jewellery that perfectly complemented it. She layered an ornate antique multi-stoned choker around her neck and paired it with statement gold earrings, a bold ring and a classic nose pin.

Her beauty look remained understated with a flawless matte base, softly contoured cheeks, lightly defined eyes, subtle eyeliner, rosy cheeks and nude-peach lips. Keeping the styling polished, Shanaya tied her hair into a sleek centre-parted low bun, drawing focus to the intricate neckline, jewellery and handcrafted details of the ghagra-choli.