Shanaya Kapoor Celebrates 27th Birthday With Halloween Witch Theme: Khushi, Suhana Khan And Ananya Panday Attend

Shanaya Kapoor celebrated her 27th birthday with a celebration that’s equal parts glam and dramatic. The Gen-Z actress gathered her close friends for a Halloween-inspired witch-themed pre-birthday dinner, turning the evening into an intimate affair filled with moody decor, candlelit tables and a lavish menu.

Shanaya, who is ringing in her birthday on November 2, shared glimpses from the recent gathering on social media, writing, “best birthday with my witches!!!! 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤” Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan were among the friends who joined the celebrations.

Inside the witch-themed birthday dinner

The party setting embraced a dramatic Halloween mood, with a long dining table dressed in a dark lace-patterned cloth. Black plates, gold-toned cutlery and glassware gave the table an elegant edge, while white pillar candles and deep red roses added a gothic touch. A skull decoration completed the witchy theme, with chandelier lighting and flickering candles creating a warm, intimate atmosphere.

Personalised photo cards were placed at each setting, alongside menu cards titled “A Night to Die For”, a playful detail that tied the dinner to its spooky inspiration.

The evening’s menu featured a selection of dishes with Japanese-inspired flavours. Guests were served avocado and tuna tataki carpaccio with snow peas and ponzu, teriyaki chicken okonomiyaki, and prawns and black garlic gyoza with Belper Knolle and chilli crisp.

The meal also included a berry sorbet amuse-bouche with house granola and berries, followed by ginger-poached chicken with soba noodles, almond milk broth, cured tofu and nori chips. Miso-cured black cod with tteokbokki, house kimchi and fava bean sauce rounded out the spread.

With its darkly elegant decor, carefully curated menu and close-knit guest list, Shanaya’s birthday celebration brought together Halloween theatrics and a cosy dinner-party vibe.