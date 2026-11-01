Nita Ambani Opens The Library At Mumbai's NMACC With 4,500 Books And Grand Café: Inside The Space

A good book, a cosy corner and something delicious to sip on – NMACC’s newest addition brings all three together. The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai has opened The Library, a multi-level destination that invites visitors to slow down, browse its shelves and spend time beyond the usual cultural outing. Inaugurated on October 31, the space combines a substantial book collection with a cafe and thoughtfully designed interiors.

A library for curious readers



The Library houses more than 4,500 titles across English and regional languages, offering readers an eclectic collection to explore. Alongside browsing and reading, visitors can enjoy food and drinks served from breakfast through the evening. The space is also envisioned as a setting for creative workshops, conversations and cultural experiences.

A cafe meets bookstore



The multi-level venue brings together different ways to spend time. One floor is dedicated to reading, with comfortable couches for visitors who want to settle in with a book. Other areas include a bar, patisserie, dining space and smaller reading nooks, giving the library a relaxed cafe-meets-bookstore feel.

Interiors that invites you to stay



The design blends pared-back elements with ornate details. Wood-framed glass doors lead into an entryway decorated with textured floral wall designs and a gold sign. Inside, a grid-like skylight allows natural light to filter through, while an elaborate ceiling medallion adds a decorative focal point.



Wood panelling, fluted finishes, double-height walls, custom bookshelves and patterned wooden flooring shape the interiors. A dark wooden spiral staircase connects the levels, while crystal chandeliers and a tree placed within the cafe add character to the space.

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With its books, food and inviting corners, The Library offers NMACC visitors a new way to spend an afternoon – whether they arrive in search of a read, a meal or simply a place to linger.