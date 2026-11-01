Isha Ambani, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor And Others Stun At The Library Launch In Mumbai

Guests at The Library launch | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

A new space for books, ideas and cultural conversations has opened in Mumbai, and the launch brought together some familiar faces from the worlds of cinema, fashion and literature. The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) unveiled a special library designed to bring reading and culture into a welcoming setting, with books, food and community at its heart.



Take a look at who attended and what they wore.



Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani at The Library launch | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Isha Ambani gave her outfit a relaxed yet polished spin, pairing a brocade-embroidered blouse with dark blue jeans. She elevated the simple combination with statement accessories, including pink diamond flower-shaped earrings, a delicate bracelet and a diamond ring. Vibrant red pointed slingback heels added a bold pop of colour, bringing a striking finish to her contemporary look.



Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at The Library launch | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Kareena Kapoor Khan made a statement in a paisley-print shirt by Sabyasachi, styled with black trousers, a luxe red clutch and red pumps. The mix of a bold printed shirt and sleek accessories gave her look a fashion-forward edge.



Saif Ali Khan kept things classic in a tan suit paired with a dark blue shirt. Tinted glasses and polished shoes completed his understated, sharp ensemble.



Kajol and Nysa Devgan

Kajol and Nysa Devgan | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Kajol opted for an all-black look, pairing a black shirt with matching trousers. An embroidered wrap detail around the waist added texture and a distinctive touch to the otherwise monochrome outfit.



Daughter Nysa Devgan went for a more dramatic look in a metallic grey top styled with plain trousers. Diamond jewellery added a touch of sparkle to her ensemble.



Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at The Library launch | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were also among the guests at the library launch. Their appearance added to the celebrity turnout at the NMACC event, which brought together film personalities and cultural figures for the opening.



Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey at The Library launch | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Vikrant Massey chose a smart, semi-formal combination for the occasion. He wore a navy blue blazer over a white shirt, paired with grey trousers and brown shoes. A silver ring served as a subtle accessory, keeping the look clean and understated.



Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre at The Library launch | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Sonali Bendre embraced ethnic dressing in an all-black ensemble featuring a short-style skirt, a matching top and a cropped jacket with full sleeves. Delicate floral embroidery brought detail to the dark outfit, while the layered silhouette gave it a contemporary traditional feel.