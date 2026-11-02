How Shah Rukh Khan Maintains His Six-Pack Abs, Toned Body In His 60s: One Meal A Day And 30-Minute Workouts

Staying fit while juggling film shoots, late nights and a packed schedule is no small feat. But Shah Rukh Khan’s approach to fitness is surprisingly simple. As the superstar turns 61 on November 2, his past interviews offer a glimpse into the routine behind his toned physique — one built around short workouts, uncomplicated meals and a schedule that often runs well into the night.

A 30-minute workout, even after midnight

In a 2024 interview with The Guardian, Shah Rukh spoke about his unusual sleep and workout timings. He said he often goes to bed around 5 am and wakes up at 9 or 10 am when he is shooting. After returning home late, he fits in a workout before sleeping.

The actor also shared that his gym sessions usually last around half an hour. Rather than following a conventional morning routine, he works exercise into the hours available around his professional commitments.

One meal and simple food

Shah Rukh has said that he generally eats one meal a day, describing it as his personal habit rather than a form of intermittent fasting. His food choices are basic, with little interest in elaborate dishes or frequent snacking.

In a 2016 conversation with RJ Devanggana, he explained that his usual meals include sprouts, grilled chicken, broccoli and, occasionally, a small serving of dal. He said he had followed a similar pattern for years.

That doesn’t mean he avoids everything when dining with others. The actor shared that when visiting friends or relatives, he enjoys whatever is served, including biryani, lassi and rich, ghee-laden dishes.

The six-pack dream

Shah Rukh has also spoken openly about his long-standing fitness goal. In the same Guardian interview, he recalled wanting a six-pack as part of the action-hero image he dreamed of embodying.

His routine may be unconventional, but the actor’s own descriptions point to consistency, simple food and fitting workouts around his demanding schedule as key parts of how he maintains his physique.