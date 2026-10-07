Shakti Mohan Gives Tour Of Her Mumbai Home: Inside Her Bandra Apartment With Minimal, Bohemian Interiors

Shakti Mohan’s world usually comes with movement, music and bright stage lights, but her home in Mumbai is almost the complete opposite. In a home tour shared on the Nritya Shakti YouTube channel on October 3, the dancer and choreographer opened up her Bandra apartment, revealing a peaceful space where clean design, greenery and natural textures take centre stage.

Inside Shakti Mohan’s Bandra home

Shakti's apartment follows an “Indian contemporary” design aesthetic, with an easy blend of modern minimalism and subtle bohemian touches. The interiors revolve around whites, creams, soft greys and pale wood, creating an airy backdrop throughout the home. Warm wooden flooring and whitewashed cabinets add texture, while bronze lighting fixtures bring a restrained metallic accent without making the rooms look overly ornate.

One of the most inviting areas is the living and dining space, which has been designed to feel connected rather than boxed into separate sections. A light wooden trunk works as a coffee table, while island-inspired side tables bring in a relaxed, seaside feel. The dining area features a simple table, textured walls, a statement mirror and a bronze chandelier. Surrounded by greenery, this is also where Shakti says she enjoys starting her mornings with chai.

The home’s personality comes through in the smaller choices too. From upholstery and wallpaper to handles and finishes, the details have been carefully selected. Raw-looking materials, muted shades and plenty of plants keep the apartment warm without making it feel cluttered.

The same calming mood continues into the master bedroom, where sheer curtains soften the daylight and bronze pendants and sconces add warmth. The guest bedroom takes a slightly different route with a blush-toned headboard and floral wallpaper, introducing a rare burst of colour.

Compared with Shakti’s more traditional family home, filled with darker tones, idols, souvenirs and awards, her Bandra apartment feels distinctly personal.