Inside The Traitors 2 Winner Krystle D’Souza's Mumbai Home With Parisian Touch And Walk-In Closet

Inside Krystle D’Souza's Mumbai house | YouTube

Behind the glamour of Krystle D’Souza’s on-screen world is a Mumbai home filled with warm tones, elegant details and spaces designed around her personality. In a recent home tour with filmmaker Farah Khan, The Traitors 2 winner opened the doors to her Lokhandwala apartment, revealing a space that feels polished without losing its personal touch.

Inside Krystle D’Souza’s Mumbai home

Located in Andheri West, the high-rise apartment reflects D’Souza’s own design sensibilities. She bought the home during the pandemic and took on much of the interior planning herself, choosing a palette of beige and warm neutrals, plenty of wood and glossy flooring. The result is a contemporary home with subtle Parisian-inspired touches running through its spaces.

The living and dining area is spacious and intentionally uncluttered, giving the apartment an airy feel. Fluted wooden panels run vertically along parts of the walls, while warm integrated lighting adds a softer layer to the otherwise sleek interiors.

Floor-to-ceiling glass doors bring in generous daylight and lead out to the balcony, extending the living space outdoors. The balcony is designed as a cosy little retreat, with a wooden bench topped with pastel cushions and handcrafted macramé décor on the wall.

Back indoors, a wooden dining table sits alongside a built-in display unit filled with pieces that tell more of D’Souza’s story. Her acting awards, books and souvenirs collected from her travels find a place here, turning the storage space into a personal showcase rather than just another piece of furniture.

The bedroom continues the home's calming aesthetic. A light beige tufted headboard sits against a floral wallpapered accent wall, while a large window brings in city views. Soft furnishings and muted shades keep the room warm and restful.

Fashion clearly gets its own real estate in the apartment too. D’Souza has a dedicated walk-in wardrobe for her clothes and accessories, particularly fitting for someone who has spoken about her love for fashion and handbags.

But the most playful space in the house is undoubtedly her dedicated vanity and glam room. Unlike the muted interiors elsewhere, this room makes a statement with a bright orange couch and illuminated neon sign set against a stone-textured backdrop.

The home also carries a sense of nostalgia for the actress, who grew up in a considerably smaller house in Sion. Her current apartment may be a far cry from that childhood space, but the memories and personal touches make it feel unmistakably hers.