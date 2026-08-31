Inside Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth’s FIRST Home In Chennai With French Windows, Maximalist Corners & Sea Views

Inside Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s Chennai house | Image Courtesy: Architectural Digest

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have officially opened the doors to a very special new chapter: their first home together. Perched high above Chennai, the couple’s apartment is less about following a single interior trend and more about surrounding themselves with things they love, from collected artworks and vintage furniture to colourful textiles and personal keepsakes.

Look inside Aditi & Siddharth’s Chennai home

Architectural Digest India offered a glimpse inside the home on August 31, revealing the 4,000-square-foot apartment on the 18th floor. Originally designed by architect Sruthi C Reddy, the space was later personalised with designer Pavitra Rajaram, transforming the residence into something distinctly reflective of the couple.

One of the defining features of the apartment is its sense of continuity. The rooms flow naturally into one another, while balconies and huge windows keep the home connected to the Chennai skyline.

The living room makes the most of those expansive French windows, with soft linen curtains filtering the sunlight. Rather than keeping things stark and minimalist, the couple embraced a more layered aesthetic. Patterned couches and cushions sit alongside carefully selected statement pieces, creating a maximalist look that still feels cohesive.

A Taherallys glass chandelier hangs above the space, while a custom glass coffee table, wicker hand chair and mouth-blown pink glass sculpture add sculptural touches. Silk jamdani cushions and a hand-knotted Manchaha carpet bring warmth and texture to the room.

Vintage details, personal archive & more

The home’s personality becomes even more apparent in the foyer and passages. A vintage Turkish runner leads through the space, surrounded by a teakwood study desk, Burmese lacquer box, cast brass butter lamp and vintage Japanese woodblock prints.

The couple have also incorporated artworks they have collected over time, giving the interiors a personal quality rather than making them feel like a showroom.

Their bedroom takes a slightly more intimate approach. A custom four-poster bed forms the centrepiece, surrounded by floral wallpaper, ivory carpeting, plush bedding and dark teakwood side tables. The combination of contemporary furniture and traditional materials gives the room a warm, almost old-world character.

Perhaps the most personal room is their den, which doubles as an office. Here, the décor becomes a snapshot of the couple’s lives. A bookshelf houses vintage vinyl records alongside Filmfare Awards, while a handmade film projector gifted to Siddharth by his guru Kamal Haasan adds an especially meaningful touch.

A blue artwork created by Aditi’s childhood friends further brings their personal histories into the space.

The TV room takes the maximalist mood up another notch, pairing bright yellow custom wallpaper with Sabyasachi velvet upholstery. A vintage hand-knotted carpet, cast-brass cocktail table and Art Deco brass-and-glass floor lamp complete the richly layered setting.