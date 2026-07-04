Inside Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal's Home Painting Where 'Gayatri Mantra Meets Kalma' |

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha recently gave fans a glimpse into a deeply personal corner of her life by sharing photos with husband Zaheer Iqbal beside a meaningful artwork displayed inside their home. Along with the pictures, the actress penned an emotional note, revealing the beautiful story behind the painting and the significance it holds for the couple.

Reflecting on their wedding day, Sonakshi recalled a moment that has stayed with her ever since. She wrote, "When we got married, while the Pandit was chanting the Gayatri Mantra, the sound of the Azaan floated up into our home, and the power of both those prayers have made our home the happy home it is today!"

The actress went on to share how the artwork came into their lives through an unexpected yet heartfelt gesture. While she and Zaheer were holidaying in Australia, designer Shubhika Sharma called her with a special proposal. According to Sonakshi, Sharma wanted to gift the newlyweds a painting that reflected both of their faiths and symbolised the harmony that defines their relationship.

Sonakshi revealed that Shubhika introduced her to artist Aadil Abedi, who visited their home to understand the couple's emotions, beliefs and journey together before translating them onto canvas. Calling the experience nothing short of fate, she shared that the artist reached out while she and Zaheer were in Los Angeles, unaware that they were even there, to tell her the painting had been completed.

Describing the finished artwork, Sonakshi wrote, "So this beautiful artwork, where the Gayatri Mantra meets the Kalma, traveled back with me and has found its place in our home." She added that she believes the piece will continue to fill their home with "happiness, love and peace," concluding that the space now feels "so complete now, and so blessed."