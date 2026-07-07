 Shailesh Lodha's Daughter's Swaraa Turns Sabysachi Bride In Royal Jodhpur Wedding, Vicky Kaushal Attends In Sherwani
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Shailesh Lodha's Daughter's Swaraa Turns Sabysachi Bride In Royal Jodhpur Wedding, Vicky Kaushal Attends In Sherwani

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha's daughter Swaraa Lodha married in a grand ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, wearing a regal ivory-and-gold Sabyasachi bridal lehenga paired with heritage jewellery. Among the guests, Vicky Kaushal grabbed attention in a sophisticated ivory bandhgala and black trousers.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, July 07, 2026, 04:45 PM IST
Shailesh Lodha's Daughter's Swaraa Turns Sabysachi Bride In Royal Jodhpur Wedding, Vicky Kaushal Attends In Sherwani

A fairytale wedding unfolded at the iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur as actor and poet Shailesh Lodha's daughter Swaraa Lodha tied the knot in an intimate yet royal celebration. Best known for portraying Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Shailesh witnessed his daughter begin a new chapter surrounded by family, close friends and celebrity guests.

Swaraa chose timeless Sabyasachi elegance

For her wedding day, Swaraa embraced a sophisticated ivory-and-gold bridal ensemble by Sabyasachi, moving away from conventional bright red bridal tones. The handcrafted lehenga featured intricate zardozi embroidery layered with sequins, beads and delicate floral motifs spread across the fabric.

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She paired it with a full-sleeved blouse featuring a flattering V-neckline and heavily embellished cuffs. Completing the bridal silhouette was a sheer dupatta adorned with subtle embroidery and finished with a shimmering gold border. Draped gracefully over her head, it brought a traditional touch while beautifully framing the bride.

Swaraa complemented her couture ensemble with a magnificent polki choker featuring uncut diamonds, pearls and striking ruby accents around her neck. Matching chandelier earrings, a ruby-centred maang tikka, stacked bridal bangles, oversized statement rings and traditional gold kaleeras completed the bridal styling.

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Her beauty look remained soft and classic with a flawless matte complexion, gently sculpted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, defined brows, a tiny red bindi and nude-pink lips. Swaraa wore her hair in glossy middle-parted waves cascading over one shoulder, giving the traditional bridal look a contemporary finish.

Vicky Kaushal keeps it classic

Among the celebrity guests, Vicky Kaushal's appearance quickly caught fans' attention. The actor attended the wedding in a timeless ivory bandhgala jacket paired with tailored black trousers. The structured Jodhpuri-style jacket featured a mandarin collar, a clean tailored fit and metallic gold buttons that subtly enhanced its regal appeal.

A black pocket square added contrast, while polished black formal shoes completed the ensemble. Vicky kept accessories minimal, adding only a pair of tinted sunglasses for a modern edge.

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