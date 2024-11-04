Shah Rukh Khan Feels 'Breathless' After Quitting Smoking: Know 3 Major Reasons Behind This Withdrawal Symptom

Referred to as Bollywood's Badshaah, Shah Rukh Khan turned 59 on November 2 this year. The actor's smoking habits are not unknown since SRK himself once revealed smoking up to 100 cigarettes in a day. While interacting with his fans during a meet and greet on his birthday, he revealed that he has finally quit smoking for better health.

In a video that is going viral on social media, SRK is seen sharing his latest lifestyle update, where he shared that he has quit smoking. He also shared how he thought quitting smoking might not make him feel breathless, but it does. "Mujhe laga tha ki I will not feel so breathless, but abhi bhi feel kar raha hu (I thought I wouldn't feel breathless after quitting smoking, but I still do)," SRK said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reasons why one feels breathless after they quit smoking

If you have been a smoker for many years of your life, quitting it will have a few natural reactions on your body. Your body will take some time to get accustomed to getting rid of a habit. Once a person quits smoking, their body automatically enters the self-repair phase, which is why one might feel breathless. It is just an effect of the healing process.

After quitting, your lungs start to repair themselves, which includes increased mucus production to clear out tar and toxins. This excess mucus can make you feel congested and short of breath. Although there are many effects seen in the body after one decides to quit smoking, here are three main reasons why breathlessness occurs.

Nicotine withdrawal

Nicotine withdrawal can cause anxiety, restlessness, and a heightened awareness of breathing, sometimes leading to a feeling of breathlessness, even if your lungs are actually improving. Nicotine affects dopamine levels in the brain, which play a big role in mood regulation. When you stop smoking, dopamine levels drop, making you feel irritable, frustrated, or anxious.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Breathing pattern changes

Some people change their breathing patterns without realising it. People who have smoked for a long time might begin shallow breathing and become more aware of their breathing, which might lead to making them feel breathless. Breathing patterns might vary when someone stops smoking because of changes in both physical and psychological factors. Over time, smoking changes a person's breathing patterns, so it takes time for their body and mind to adapt.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Feeling anxious might lead to shortness of breath

Anxiety and shortness of breath often go hand in hand, especially after quitting smoking. Anxiety often leads to shallow, rapid breathing (chest breathing), which can cause an imbalance of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the body, leading to lightheadedness and a feeling of shortness of breath.

Quitting smoking can be a difficult journey, but it can be the best decision you take for your health. Breathing exercises and physical activities can help with battling the withdrawal symptoms.