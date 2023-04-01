Senior Citizens: A strong resolve is needed for happy and healthy aging | FPJ

The concept of happy aging has, in recent times, assumed importance as a topic of both scholarly research and practical relevance. The topic is now termed as healthy & happy aging.' The first dimension is that the process of aging has to be healthy devoid of any serious physical or mental ailments. As life expectancy all over the globe shows an upward trend because of medical advancements, elderly people must maintain a sound physical as well as mental state so as be independent and capable of doing all 'necessary activities' of their own.

The other important aspect is that the aging process should be a 'happy one.' This means the elders should continue to enjoy the journey of life as other counterparts despite the physical and mental slowdown.

A healthy state is required but not sufficient condition to be happy as the latter is a function of 'mental construct' and 'attitude'. The process of aging must, therefore, fulfill both the important dimensions: it should be healthy as well as happy.

Current Status:

Globally there has been lots of focus on healthy aging. The United Nations has declared the decade from 2021-2030 as that of healthy aging and all steps are being taken by the governments as well as society for well-being of older people.

Plans and policies by the various governments have been put in place through the creation of medical and social infrastructure so that the general well-being of elderly people can be taken care of. India is no exception with formation of a policy, legal framework for protection of rights of elderly people / parents, and other means.

Attitude is the crux:

We need our elderly people to be happy and contented with life, surroundings, family members, happenings; they should feel emotionally connected to the current world. That can happen when two conditions are created: first, the society and other stakeholders create a conducive environment, and second, elders are ready to accept the same.

Repeatedly for this reason, it has been argued that elders need to develop a positive frame of mind. This is likely to result in facilitating a positive outlook and vibe and that alone can have a soothing effect on all other things.

An elderly person with a positive outlook is likely to have more pain bearing capacity, more absorption capability of adverse events, and so on. Research shows that out of two patients who have undergone the same operation, the patient with a more positive attitude will have less time to recuperate compared to the one who thinks negatively.

Thus, a positive outlook can work wonders in the whole process of pain bearing and happy aging process.

Mental resolve:

Mental resolve plays a significant role in the entire gamut of developing this positive attitude towards life. Many people depend on the power outside (Supreme Power) to seek this strength. Whether this resolve comes from within or outside, its existence is important to solve the problems of life.

Elders who do not have mental resolve often tend to break down in the event of slightly depressing event. The reverse is true for people with strong resolve. They can face adversities with all strength at their disposal.

Some Strategies to Build Mental Resolve:

1. Mediation and other similar mental concentration activities improve mental strength. 'OM' chanting might also help.

2. Reading life stories of people who faced all adversities and came out successfully will help to improve the mental strength.

3. Interacting with friends with positive energy and good intention helps to ward off negative thoughts.

4. Deliberate acts to keep away from friends / acquaintances / neighbors who emanate negative energies are must.

5. Spending time in reading spiritual books / visiting nearby temples might create the positive vibe resulting in mental resolve.

6. Always doing acts that are good without any expectation will help in improving the feel-good factor within us that is essential for mental resolve.

7. A prayer for at least 5 minutes every morning wishing for all good things to happen and ward off the dreadful things will help improve mental power.

Way Forward:

It is time that elders at all levels develop adequate mental strength to weather the physical odds and mental adversities happening with and around them. This mental resolve statements like “I am fine,” I am always ok,” “Everything is alright with me” are the true medicines for a long and happy life.

(By Dr A K Sen Gupta, Chief Trustee, My Retired Life Foundation (MRLF). He may be contacted at aksengupta51@gmail.com or 98211 28103)

