Sea Buckthorn In Ayurveda: Benefits, Uses, And Wellness Secrets

Ayurveda works its magic through the ingredients it uses, whether alone or in combination, to treat various ailments and support your health. While many ingredients have been used for centuries, some new ones have been added to Ayurveda more recently.

Sea buckthorn is one of these valuable berries, now included in Ayurveda thanks to recent research. Let's explore what makes this berry special, its Ayurvedic benefits, and a related Patanjali product.

Understanding Sea Buckthorn

Sea buckthorn, or Leh berry, is called 'Chharma' in Himachal Pradesh, 'Dhurchuk' in Ladakh, and 'Ames' in Uttarakhand. It usually grows in Himalayan regions such as Ladakh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The bright orange-coloured berries grow on hardy shrubs in cold areas of Europe and Asia. Due to its health benefits, it is widely used to make products including jams, juices, teas, and cosmetics like moisturisers.

Ayurveda refers to sea buckthorn as a potent Rasayana or rejuvenating herb. Its rasa, or taste, is sour, astringent and madhura, while it has warming power. It can balance Kapha and Vata doshas, though Pitta dosha can worsen with high levels of sourness in the berry.

Let us find out the health properties of sea buckthorn along with the Patanjali product.

8 Ayurvedic Benefits of Sea Buckthorn

Immunity Booster: Sea buckthorn is high in vitamin C and antioxidants. These immunity-boosting ingredients help your body fight infections and stay healthy.

Healthy Skin: The vitamins A and E, along with omega-7 fatty acids in sea buckthorn, boost cell rejuvenation and skin elasticity and remove dryness.

Heart Health: Sea buckthorn is great for controlling cholesterol levels and promoting cardiovascular function.

Healthy Eyes: Sea buckthorn has good amounts of beta-carotene, which is important to encourage vision clarity and avoid dryness in the eyes.

Good Digestion: The anti-inflammatory properties in sea buckthorn calm the digestive system and work in favour of gut health.

Protect Liver: Sea buckthorn helps protect liver cells from toxins’ damage and works as its armour.

Brain Functioning: The healthy fats and vitamins in sea buckthorn work in support of brain health by boosting focus and even saving it from mental fog.

Sugar Control: Sea buckthorn works to control sugar levels and save you from type 2 diabetes. It even helps avoid blood sugar spikes after a meal.

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Patanjali offers a well-designed ayurvedic sea buckthorn product. Make Sea Buckthorn Capsules (15 Gms) a part of your health plan. Made from sea buckthorn oil, it has high levels of omega-3, 6 and 9 fatty acids, which boost cardiovascular health. This capsule is good for managing psoriasis lesions and boosting immunity levels.

Using sea buckthorn in your healthy living plan is a good idea, thanks to its Ayurvedic health benefits. And Patanjali uses its good qualities in making its products.