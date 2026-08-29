Discover Ayurveda's Power At This Tranquil Wellness Retreat In Haridwar

It can be hard to find reliable ayurvedic treatments these days. Patanjali Yog Gram offers a solution for your health concerns. Located in the peaceful area of Haridwar, Uttarakhand, it brings together yoga, Ayurveda, naturopathy, and Panchakarma to provide natural healing.

Patanjali Yog Gram supports physical, mental, and spiritual health through a mix of therapies and structured daily routines. The approach follows the values of Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, who founded Patanjali Ayurved. The centre combines traditional rural charm with modern comforts and architecture.

Treatments Offered

Get tailored, integrated, all-inclusive therapies for lifestyle worries, chronic conditions, and complete wellness through yoga therapy, ayurvedic treatments, naturopathy, diet therapy, physiotherapy, acupressure, acupuncture, shatkarma, and shringi.

In naturopathy, it includes mud therapy, hydrotherapy, sauna baths, whirlpool baths, and sun therapy. In Panchakarma and Shirodhara, you find nasya, abhyanga, shiro pichu, snehadhara, janubasti, and more. Find a wide variety to suit your requirements.

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Accommodation at Yog Gram

What you find here is a tranquil green village consisting of residential cottages with Indian décor paired with modern amenities and residential healing rooms.

The Rajshri Cottages are premium super deluxe rooms. From air conditioners and 24-hour electricity to the dining room and attached western toilet, you also get two single beds and a drawing room. Maharishi Cottages are single-room deluxe cottages with two single rooms, one sofa set, an attached western toilet, an air conditioner and other facilities.

The Tapasvi Cottages are single-room cottages with exclusive indoor and outdoor natural environments and are naturally air-cooled. The facilities include a cooler, 24-hour electricity, a double bed, and an attached western toilet. The Nisarg Cottages too are single-room cottages built on similar premises to the Tapasvi ones.

Other Facilities

At Patanjali Yog Gram, you also find a library filled with ayurveda-based research books on spiritualism, health and hygiene, yoga, naturopathy and health sciences.

Those interested in healthy activities can opt for boating on the lake within the Yog Gram premises. There is also a flower-decked island among the islands. You can also do moonlight boating or check the waterfall. If interested in horse riding, there are facilities provided with skilled people helping in the same.

Apart from this, you have laundry facilities on the premises as well as an herbal product retail counter to buy herbs, medicinal plants, honey, herbal tea, porridge, brown rice, yoga and naturopathy books, and other products offered by Patanjali.

Patanjali Yog Gram in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, is the right wellness centre for ayurveda-based treatments to fight a range of health problems or boost your wellness.

For contact, registration, finding the rates for bookings and other information, please visit https://yoggram.divyayoga.com/home.aspx.