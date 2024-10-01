Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2024: Muhurat, Significance And All You Need To Know

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2024: Muhurat timings and everything to know | Picture for representation

Amavasya is of great religious importance to Hindus. This day holds special importance as it is reserved for honouring ancestors, however, the Amavasya in the month of Ashwina has its own religious significance as it occurs during Pitru Paksha. Mahalaya Amavasya is another name for this particular Amavasya. This day signifies the end of Pitru Paksha as individuals bid goodbye to their departed relatives who have transformed into Pitru. The observance of Sarva Pitru Amavasya is scheduled for October 2, 2024.

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2024: Muhurat To Follow



Amavasya Tithi begins on October 01, 2024 at 09:39 PM.



End of Amavasya Tithi - October 03, 2024 at 12:18 AM



Qutup Muhurta on October 2, 2024 will be from 11:12 AM until 12:00 PM.



Rauhin Muhurta will take place on October 2, 2024, between 12:00 PM and 12:47 PM.



Midday Time - October 2, 2024 - Between 12:47 PM and 03:11 PM

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2024: Significance



Amavasya is of utmost importance in the religious and spiritual beliefs of Hindus. This day is exclusively set aside for honoring ancestors or forebears. The Amavasya in the month of Ashwina falls during Pitru Paksha, an important time when ancestors return to earth to visit their descendants, hoping to receive their family's offerings and bless them with their desires. People who worship them for 16 days receive blessings of happiness, prosperity, and good health, while those who ignore them receive curses from Pitru before they return to Pitru Lok. Sarva Pitru Amavasya is the day of their annual return to their realm.

Shradh Paksha is of great significance in Hinduism, as per the Garuda Purana, as it is believed to be the period when ancestors come to earth. Their relatives participate in different puja ceremonies, including pitru tarpan, pind daan, hawan rituals, and also coordinate Gayatri Path. Brahmins or Priests are invited to their homes where the hosts offer them food, clothes, dakshin, and other useful items as donations on behalf of their ancestors.

Individuals with Pitru Dosha in their kundli or horoscope should attend a specific puja known as Pitru Dosha Nivaran Puja to bring peace to their ancestors. Through conducting this puja, their ancestors can achieve liberation. Performing Pind Daan is necessary and it is said that the ideal location for this ritual is in Gaya, Bihar.



If you believe you may have overlooked or forgotten to observe Shradh, you have the opportunity to perform it for everyone on this Amavasya day. You have the option to ask Brahmins or priests to come, provide them with a meal, and offer them clothing and footwear.



On Amavasya day, followers also go to Ganga Ghats for a sacred dip in the Ganga river. A lot of worshippers carry out these ceremonies close to the banks of the Ganges, as it holds significant importance to perform them there.



#InPic | Thousands of devotees congregated at the historic Banganga Tank in Mumbai to honor their ancestors on the auspicious occasion of Sarva Pitru Amavasya



— Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 14, 2023

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2024: Puja Rituals

Get up in the morning and bathe religiously before beginning your worship ceremonies.

Followers also go to sacred sites to bathe in the Ganga river for purification.

Invoke Lord Surya by presenting water as an offering during prayers.

Giving donations and being charitable are seen as virtuous actions.

The majority of individuals cook meals in their own houses and then invite brahmins to eat.

Provide them with nourishment, garments, and Dakshina.

Feed food for cows, crows, dogs, and ants.

What Dakshina Should You Give To Brahmin?

On Sarva Pitru Amavasya, besides offering tarpan, one should also give dakshina in the form of utensils, fruits, vegetables, grains, sweets, clothing, money, and other items to the brahmins. Should the priest have a spouse, it is acceptable to present the wife with saree, makeup items, and jewellery.



Dakshina, a type of offering to Brahmins, is considered a good deed (Karma) that enhances their wealth and success within the household, as well as bringing satisfaction to the ancestors.