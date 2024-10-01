Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2024: Do's and Don'ts To Follow On This Day

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 01, 2024
During Pitru Paksh, it is believed that the deceased ancestors visit their families and return back upon being satisfied and blessings their decendents
All images from Canva
Along with the set of rituals to follow, you need follow a few do's and don'ts on this day to make sure your efforts are successful
Use black seseme seeds while performing activities for ancestors. Moroever, the person performing the 'vidhi' should be wearing white clothes
Offer scented flowers to ancestors that especially include rose or white-coloured scented flowers
Always do pind daan near the banks of a river or lake
Avoid eating chickpeas, red lentils, barley, cumin seeds, radish, black salt, gourd, cucumber and stale, leftover meal on this day
Do not insult or be unkind to any living being visiting your home on this amavasya. Perform Brahman Bhoj on this day
Thanks For Reading!