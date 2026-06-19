Saree Queen Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In Ivory Silk Drape And Daring Velvet Blouse | Instagram @nikitamenon1

Janhvi Kapoor has once again proven why she is one of Bollywood's most talked-about fashion icons. Celebrity hairstylist Nikita Menon recently shared the actress' latest ethnic look and it is all things elegant, royal and timeless.

Draped in a stunning ivory silk saree, Janhvi looked effortlessly graceful. The saree featured delicate golden floral motifs woven across the fabric, giving it a rich, festive appeal. The intricate black-and-gold border added a striking contrast, lending the ensemble a vintage charm while keeping it contemporary.

What truly elevated the look was her statement black velvet blouse. The blouse came adorned with intricate embellishments and shimmering beadwork along the sleeves and hemline. Featuring a deep neckline and a daring cutout back, the blouse added a modern and glamorous edge to the traditional drape. The combination of soft ivory silk and luxurious velvet created a perfect balance of elegance and drama.

Janhvi kept her accessories regal and refined. She wore a heavily embellished choker necklace adorned with aquamarine stones and intricate gold detailing. Matching earrings and a statement bracelet complemented the jewellery without overpowering the ensemble.

Read Also Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Regal Glam In Strapless Anamika Khanna Ensemble And Statement Jhumkas

Her beauty look was equally sophisticated. The actress opted for dewy makeup with softly defined eyes, fluttery lashes, peachy nude lips, and a subtle flush on the cheeks. A tiny red bindi added a touch of traditional charm and tied the entire look together beautifully.

Her hair was styled in a sleek, centre-parted bun, allowing the intricate blouse detailing and statement jewellery to take centre stage.